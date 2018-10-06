



Top of the table clashes are on the menu in both the men`s and women`s National League 1 programme, the former sees Edinburgh University entertain Hillhead while the latter confrontation is on Tayside where Wanderers are at home to Clydesdale Western.





Western head the women`s table from Wanderers, but only by the slender margin of two goals after four games.



Wanderers` success this season has not just been based on victories against the lesser lights; they beat Grove Menzieshill 3-1 in the opening fixture, then held champions Edinburgh University to a goalless draw.



Both sides will have some young talent on view, Wanderers have GB youth players Charlotte Watson and Emily Dark to add to their firepower. Western have a wealth of international players in the ranks including Lexi Sabatelli and Heather Howie who have already found the net this season.



Last season Western got the better of the occasion with 2-1 and then 5-1 victories, but Wanderers seem a more consistent outfit this term.



Another intriguing clash brings Wildcats to Peffermill to take on a revitalised Watsonians. The latter, who finished fourth in the league last season, have clearly benefitted from the acquisition of Lucy Lanigan, the former Western player has scored four times in the three games so far.



Kate Holmes, Wildcats` signing from the English Premier League, has also made an impact with four goals to add to the strikes by Heather Aitken and Alex Stuart, that also makes for a formidable scoring setup.



Of the other title challengers, Grove Menzieshill are away to bottom side Grange while champions Edinburgh University entertain Hillhead.



The final fixture on the card pairs GHK with Glasgow University, both sit on three points with the winner emerging out of the lower reaches of the table.





22 October 2017 at Old Anniesland. Scottish Cup tie – Hillhead v Western Wildcats



The men`s top fixture this weekend between Edinburgh University and Hillhead could be viewed as a little surprising. But that is not to take anything away from the combatants, both sides are unbeaten in the league so far, and at least one will remain so after Saturday`s clash.



The Glasgow side have managed two wins and two draws, the last being a 2-2 draw away to Watsonians in a game coach Mark Ralph believes they should have won.



Ralph remarked: “We had chances to win the game but didn`t manage to take them. We could have won it in the end if we were clinical.”



Perhaps no such complaints on the previous outings 11 goal massacre of Gordonians with striker Graeme Campbell`s five the highest individual tally of the season to date.



The Edinburgh students are a point behind, but with a game in hand. However, Graham Moodie`s charges also drew 2-2 with Watsonians in a similar scenario of chances missed.



Edinburgh were in much more clinical mood in their 6-3 victory over Kelburne last Sunday with Ian Moodie and Peter McKnight the main strikers with a couple each.



Last season the students edged it, they won the first game 5-1 but the return finished a 2-2 draw.



Clydesdale are also unbeaten after three games and will hope to remain so after their visit to a Gordonians side that seem to be leaking goals. That could give strikers Struan Walker, Andrew MacAllan and Andrew Allan from set pieces a chance to augment their goal tally.



With Grange and Grove Menzieshill not employed on league business this weekend, three points in the north east could push the Titwood-based side well into the top four.



Western Wildcats were undoubtedly disappointed to surrender a two-goal lead over Grange last weekend to finally go down 3-2, but nonetheless Harry Dunlop`s cubs have the potential for honours this season.



This weekend Wildcats invite Watsonians to their den at Auchenhowie and Dunlop will be hoping for the three points to kick-start their challenge. The Edinburgh side have only managed two points in their four games so far, last weekend`s 2-2 draws with Edinburgh University and Hillhead.



To the other end of the table, who would have predicted the former 13 times champions Kelburne resting in second bottom spot without a point. Certainly it is clearly rebuilding time under Gordon Shepherd, and patience is required, but a win over Uddingston would settle the nerves slightly.



But the Paisley side had some problems with Uddingston last season; a 4-4 draw followed by 3-3 on the final day were the outcomes, and a loss of four points.



The present omens are not good for either side, last weekend the Lanarkshire side were outplayed by Grove Menzieshill in a 4-0 defeat, while at Glasgow Green the Kelburne defence twice lost six goals against Clydesdale and Edinburgh University.



Scottish Hockey Union media release