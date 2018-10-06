Ben Somerford







The gold medal matches at the 2018 Men’s Masters Australian Championships in Lismore and Ballina will take place on Saturday.





Previously the 35+ to 45+ divisions wrapped up last weekend but a further nine divisions have been competing all week ahead of the deciders on Saturday. Several bronze medal matches were also played on Friday.



In the 50+ Division, Queensland will play WA in the gold medal match at 3:15pm (AEST) on Lismore 1. On Friday, Victoria beat NSW 5-0 to claim bronze.



In the 55+ Division, the same two states will meet in the decider from 1pm (AEST) on Lismore 2. On Friday, WA Country knocked off NSW 1 2-0 to secure bronze.



In the 60+ Division, another WA side will compete in the final against NSW from 11:15am (AEST) on Lismore 1. Queensland were due to play ACT on Friday night for bronze.



In the 65+ Division, Queensland and hosts NSW will meet in the decider from 9am (AEST) on Lismore 2. Victoria beat WA 3-2 in Friday’s bronze medal match.



In the 70+ Division, SA and Victoria will meet in the gold medal match from 1:15pm (AEST) on Lismore 1. Queensland beat WA 1-0 for bronze.



In the 75+ Division, top two NSW will play WA in the final match from 11am (AEST) on Lismore 2. Queensland beat Victoria 3-1 in a shootout for bronze.



Meanwhile in the 50+/2 Division, Queensland 1 beat NSW 2-0 in the gold medal match, while Victoria took bronze with a 2-0 win over Queensland 2 on Friday.



Also in the 55+ /2 Division, Victoria will play NSW in the final from 9:15am (AEST).



Finally in the 60+ /2 Division, NSW triumphed with a perfect record and a 4-1 win over Queensland 1 on Friday sealing the deal.



Follow the scores via www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com or @HockeyAustralia on Twitter.



Hockey Australia media release