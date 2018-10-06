Big Saturday Of Men’s Masters Deciders On Its Way
Ben Somerford
The gold medal matches at the 2018 Men’s Masters Australian Championships in Lismore and Ballina will take place on Saturday.
Previously the 35+ to 45+ divisions wrapped up last weekend but a further nine divisions have been competing all week ahead of the deciders on Saturday. Several bronze medal matches were also played on Friday.
In the 50+ Division, Queensland will play WA in the gold medal match at 3:15pm (AEST) on Lismore 1. On Friday, Victoria beat NSW 5-0 to claim bronze.
In the 55+ Division, the same two states will meet in the decider from 1pm (AEST) on Lismore 2. On Friday, WA Country knocked off NSW 1 2-0 to secure bronze.
In the 60+ Division, another WA side will compete in the final against NSW from 11:15am (AEST) on Lismore 1. Queensland were due to play ACT on Friday night for bronze.
In the 65+ Division, Queensland and hosts NSW will meet in the decider from 9am (AEST) on Lismore 2. Victoria beat WA 3-2 in Friday’s bronze medal match.
In the 70+ Division, SA and Victoria will meet in the gold medal match from 1:15pm (AEST) on Lismore 1. Queensland beat WA 1-0 for bronze.
In the 75+ Division, top two NSW will play WA in the final match from 11am (AEST) on Lismore 2. Queensland beat Victoria 3-1 in a shootout for bronze.
Meanwhile in the 50+/2 Division, Queensland 1 beat NSW 2-0 in the gold medal match, while Victoria took bronze with a 2-0 win over Queensland 2 on Friday.
Also in the 55+ /2 Division, Victoria will play NSW in the final from 9:15am (AEST).
Finally in the 60+ /2 Division, NSW triumphed with a perfect record and a 4-1 win over Queensland 1 on Friday sealing the deal.
Follow the scores via www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com or @HockeyAustralia on Twitter.
Hockey Australia media release