LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will take on Pakistan WAPDA while National Bank of Pakistan will clash with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in the semi-finals of the 2nd Chief of Naval Staff All-Pakistan Hockey Championship at the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday (today).





On Thursday, the last day of the group stage, three matches were held and the most important of them was the clash between SNGPL and Pakistan Navy as either of them could reach the last-four stage.



SNGPL defeated hosts Navy 3-1 to qualify for the semis.



In a well-contested first quarter, both teams entered the opposing circle quite a few times, occasionally testing the net and each side earned a penalty corner. Navy couldn’t avail while the SNGPL made their count. Mohibullah sounded the board. Navy completely dominated the first seven minutes of the second quarter, and had a number of circle penetrations but couldn’t turned them into success.



With most of the Navy men up front, SNGPL availed two opportunities: first resulted in a penalty corner in the 23rd minute while in second a deceptive drill saw the ball reaching Suleman in the mid circle who doubled the lead.



Two minutes later, Imran received a fine pass near the circle and found only goalkeeper was ahead. He took some time before finding the target making 3-0 at the half time.



In the second half, Navy began the rescue job with a huge target of scoring four goals without conceding anymore to make the semifinal, but could record only one through Asif Ali (32nd minute).



In other matches, having no bearing on the semi-final lineup, WAPDA defeated SSGC 3-0 as Mohammad Irfan, Ajaz Ahmed and Shajeeh scored.



The match between Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Police ended in a 2-2 draw. Mushtaq and Amjad Rahman scored a goal each for PAF while Atif and Murtaza Yaqoob were the scorers for Police.



The Daily Times