By MIAN ASGHAR SALEEMI





PHOTO: AFP



LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team and its officials submitted their applications for visas in the Indian embassy in order to attain permission to participate in the Hockey World Cup, starting from November 28.





According to sources, 25 players and five officials submitted their applications.



The development holds importance after India disallowed Pakistan junior team to visit the country for the Junior World Cup, citing late submission of applications as the reason.



Due to the above reason Pakistan team submitted their applications well before time to avoid any inconvenience.



The World Cup starts on November 28 and continues till December 16 and will be played in the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.



The tournament consists of 16 teams which are divided into four groups.



Argentina, New Zealand, Spain and France are in pool A, while pool B includes Australia, England, Ireland and China.



Pool C will have Belgium, India, Canada and South Africa, while Pakistan are placed in Pool D and will play Netherlands, Germany and Malaysia.



Pakistan will play their first match on December 1 against Germany. They will face Malaysia in their second match on December, while Men in Green will play their last pool match on December 9 against Netherlands.



The Express Tribune