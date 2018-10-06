Ben Somerford







Australia’s male and female Hockey teams will begin their 2018 Youth Olympic Games campaigns in the early hours of Monday (AEST) in Buenos Aires.





The Australian Youth Olympic Team arrived in Argentina midway through this week for the Games which officially commence on Saturday 6 October running through to Thursday 18 October.



Taking place in the Youth Olympic Park in the southern area of the city, the Hockey5s events are set to take centre stage with hosts Argentina expected to attract large numbers of local fans, renowned for their passionate support of the sport.



Australia’s men’s Hockey team, who are the reigning gold medallists, begin against Kenya from 12am (AEST) Monday morning.



Australia’s women’s Hockey team take on Zimbabwe in their opener from 2:30am (AEST) Monday morning.



In the women’s competition, Australia are in Pool B against China, Mexico, Namibia, Poland and Zimbabwe.



In the men’s event, Australia are also in Pool B up against Austria, Bangladesh, Canada, India and Kenya.



The medal matches take place on Sunday 14 October, which equates to the early hours of Monday 15 October (AEST).



For the first time ever, there will be 24/7 streaming Youth Olympic Games coverage through www.olympics.com.au/live-stream.



Australian Schedule (all times AEST):

Men’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 12am – Australia v Kenya

Tuesday 9 October 3am – Australia v Bangladesh

Wednesday 10 October 12am – Australia v Canada

Thursday 11 October 6:45am – Australia v India

Friday 12 October 12:45am – Australia v Austria



Women’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 2:30am – Australia v Zimbabwe

Tuesday 9 October 12am – Australia v Namibia

Wednesday 10 October 4:30am – Australia v Poland

Wednesday 10 October 11:15pm – Australia v China

Friday 12 October 4:30am – Australia v Mexico



Selected Australian Teams:

Men’s Hockey

Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW

James Collins (18), Perth, WA

Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW

Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC

Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC

Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA

Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC

Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA

Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC



Women’s Hockey

Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA

Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW

Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC

Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD

Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC

Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW

Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA

Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW

Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW



Hockey Australia media release