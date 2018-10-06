Australia’s Youth Olympics Hockey Campaign Starts On Monday Morning
Ben Somerford
Australia’s male and female Hockey teams will begin their 2018 Youth Olympic Games campaigns in the early hours of Monday (AEST) in Buenos Aires.
The Australian Youth Olympic Team arrived in Argentina midway through this week for the Games which officially commence on Saturday 6 October running through to Thursday 18 October.
Taking place in the Youth Olympic Park in the southern area of the city, the Hockey5s events are set to take centre stage with hosts Argentina expected to attract large numbers of local fans, renowned for their passionate support of the sport.
Australia’s men’s Hockey team, who are the reigning gold medallists, begin against Kenya from 12am (AEST) Monday morning.
Australia’s women’s Hockey team take on Zimbabwe in their opener from 2:30am (AEST) Monday morning.
In the women’s competition, Australia are in Pool B against China, Mexico, Namibia, Poland and Zimbabwe.
In the men’s event, Australia are also in Pool B up against Austria, Bangladesh, Canada, India and Kenya.
The medal matches take place on Sunday 14 October, which equates to the early hours of Monday 15 October (AEST).
For the first time ever, there will be 24/7 streaming Youth Olympic Games coverage through www.olympics.com.au/live-stream.
Australian Schedule (all times AEST):
Men’s Hockey
Monday 8 October 12am – Australia v Kenya
Tuesday 9 October 3am – Australia v Bangladesh
Wednesday 10 October 12am – Australia v Canada
Thursday 11 October 6:45am – Australia v India
Friday 12 October 12:45am – Australia v Austria
Women’s Hockey
Monday 8 October 2:30am – Australia v Zimbabwe
Tuesday 9 October 12am – Australia v Namibia
Wednesday 10 October 4:30am – Australia v Poland
Wednesday 10 October 11:15pm – Australia v China
Friday 12 October 4:30am – Australia v Mexico
Selected Australian Teams:
Men’s Hockey
Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW
James Collins (18), Perth, WA
Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW
Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC
Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC
Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA
Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC
Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA
Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC
Women’s Hockey
Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA
Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW
Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC
Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD
Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC
Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW
Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA
Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW
Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW
Hockey Australia media release