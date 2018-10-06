

Conor Empey celebrates. Pic: Frank Uijlenbroek/World Sport Pics



Three Rock Rovers produced the biggest win by an Irish club in Euro Hockey League history as they smashed Racing Club de France 6-0, giving them a great shot at reaching the KO16 in Barcelona.





It was tighter, though, than the scoreline suggests as Rovers edged into a 1-0 half-time lead thanks to Conor Empey’s accurate shot.



Daragh Walsh’s corner deflection gave them some breathing room before they ran riot in the last quarter with Mitch Darling adding a double with Mark English and Ross Canning scoring in the last five minutes.



It means a win against Spanish hosts Junior FC on Saturday afternoon will see Rovers through to the knock-out KO16 rounds next Easter.



“The late goals probably sugar-coated it a little,” Darling said after the win. “It was a tight enough affair but it does give us extra confidence going into tomorrow. It’s all guns blazing now.



“We have been playing good hockey but the finishing touch hasn’t been there. It was today and what a stage to do it.”



Euro Hockey League

Pool D: Three Rock Rovers 6 (M Darling 2, C Empey, D Walsh, M English, R Canning) Racing Club de France 0



Three Rock Rovers: J Carr, R Nair, R Canning, M Darling, L Madeley, D Walsh, K Mullins, H Morris, J Hosking, K McAlister, H MacMahon

Subs: C Empey, J Mullins, B Walker, M English, A Flynn, B McCrea, S O’Brien



Racing Club de France: A Croutte, N Martin-Brisac, D Dominik, B Lahaut, A Haughton, J Francotte, C Peters-Deutz, A Turull, C Duchesne, A Coffigniez, A Bellenger

Subs: B Gosset, O Poulain, J Summers, K-V Merle, C Fremaut, T Fouquet



Umpires: S Edwards, L Zupancic



