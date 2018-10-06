



Grange lost their opening EHL Round 1 match in a 4-1 defeat against SV Arminen in Barcelona. The Edinburgh side will face HC Oranje-Rood tomorrow and only a win will give the Scots a chance of qualifying for the next stage.





There was an early goal for the Austrians as they put Grange on the back foot from the whistle. A penalty corner was awarded for a poor tackle outside the D and a deflection in front of the goalkeeper by Philip Schmidt saw the ball hit the net for 1-0.



There was a good response by Grange and they almost equalised immediately but a far post shot from a penalty corner went just wide of the post.



Grange came close again from another penalty corner. Frank Ryan struck the post and the follow up was deflected at the near post just over the bar.



The second quarter brought another poor start for Grange when Alexander Bele scored a reverse stick shot from the top of the D to make it 2-0.



As half time approached it went to 3-0 when Bele grabbed his second of the match to round off a strong half for Arminen.



Early pattern of goals for Arminen continued into the third quarter when Schmidt bagged his second of the match with a low finish one-on-one with the goalkeeper. 4-0.



Jacob Tweedie scored an excellent goal for Grange with a lovely deflection across the goalkeeper to pull it back to 4-1.



The Austrians could have had a fifth in the final quarter but Daniel Frohlich struck the post with a penalty.



Coach David Knipe gambled by replacing his keeper with an additional outfield player, but that was somewhat negated by a sin bin visit by Grange`s Clemens Rusnjak.



Knipe will pick up his charges to face Dutch side Oranje-Rood, a huge challenge against one of the favourites for the trophy.



Scottish Hockey Union media release