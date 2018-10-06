Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Three Rock Rovers hit Racing for six in biggest win for Irish club in the EHL

Published on Saturday, 06 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 28
©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

Pool D: Three Rock Rovers 6 (M Darling 2, C Empey, D Walsh, M English, R Canning) Racing Club de France 0
Three Rock Rovers produced the biggest win by an Irish club in Euro Hockey League history as they smashed Racing Club de France 6-0, giving them a great shot at reaching the KO16.



It was tighter, though, than the scoreline suggests as Rovers edged into a 1-0 half-time lead thanks to Conor Empey’s accurate shot.

Daragh Walsh’s corner deflection gave them some breathing room before they ran riot in the last quarter with Mitch Darling adding a double with Mark English and Ross Canning scoring in the last five minutes.

It means a win against Spanish hosts Junior FC on Saturday afternoon will see Rovers through to the knock-out KO16 rounds next Easter.

“The late goals probably sugar-coated it a little,” Darling said after the win. “It was a tight enough affair but it does give us extra confidence going into tomorrow. It’s all guns blazing now.

“We have been playing good hockey in the Irish league but the finishing touch hasn’t been there. It was today and what a stage to do it.”

Euro Hockey League media release

