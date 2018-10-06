

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



POOL C: HC Minsk 1 (U Kochkin) WKS Grunwald Poznan 2 (M Hulboj, A Mikula)

WKS Grunwald Poznan gave themselves a perfect start to their EHL ROUND1 campaign as their experience told against newcomers HC Minsk in the opening match in Barcelona.





Mateusz Hulboj’s early goal was finally supplemented by Artur Mikula’s effort in the last quarter and while Uladizislau Kochkin got one back, Grunwald held on for the victory.



Grunwald made the early inroads, forcing a save off the line from Dmtryo Luppa before Hulboj opened the scoring. He took in a superb right to left pass from Michal Kasprzyk which he rounded on and fired home in the 12th minute.



Minsk had plenty of chances through the second quarter a couple of corner chances slipping by while Ivan Liakh went close, leaving the narrow 1-0 difference in place.



It continued in a similar manner in the third quarter with Minsk enjoying more of the openings, forcing Mateusz Popiolkowski making one incredible save at close quarters with his stick.



But, as they pushed on, they got more ragged in their tackling and gaps appeared at the back, particularly when Aliaksandr Korsik was shown a yellow card.



In his absence, Grunwald pounced with Mikula finding space on the right of the circle to arrow home a shot. That was with just four minutes to go but Minsk rallied to get a great goal back via Kochkin on his reverse, bringing it back to 2-1.



There was not enough time, though, to complete the comeback and Grunwald had the win to take into their tie with Royal Leopold on Saturday morning.



Euro Hockey League media release