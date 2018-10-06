

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Pool A: SV Arminen 4 (A Bele 2, Philip Schmidt, Patrick Schmidt) Grange 1 (J Tweedie)

SV Arminen picked off Grange with a dominant performance to start their EHL campaign in brilliant fashion, beating the Scots with something to spare.





It was built around three first half goals with Philip Schmidt’s corner deflection from a Patrick Schmidt drag-flick got them in front with just four minutes played of the tie.



Grange almost had an instant response when Cammy Fraser went inches wide while a corner shot hit the cross-bar and Dylan Bean’s innovative flick looped just over.



Alexander Bele then took over, the stylish attacker latching onto a reverse-stick cross and then produced some lovely stickwork before unleashing a reverse into the goal, 2-0 after 16 minutes.



Bele was at it again just before half-time as Arminen got a lot of joy from long passes that caught Grange on their heels. Michael Minar’s long overheads were a feature one made it through to Bele one-on-one which he applied a delightful lobbed finish to.



After half-time, it was Patrick Schmidt’s turn to race in behind the last defender and slap in by the out-rushing Douglas Gourlay. That made it 4-0 three minutes into the second half.



The Scottish side fought back with 17-year-old Jacob Tweedie getting a nice touch to Bean’s cross to pull one goal back.



Arminen missed out on the chance to move further ahead when Patrick Schmidt’s penalty stroke hit the inside of the post and bounced out but they were well clear and recorded a strong win to start their weekend.



Euro Hockey League media release