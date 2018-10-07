

Syracuse Field Hockey



SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse senior Roos Weers scored off a penalty corner in double overtime to secure the first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season for The Orange. Syracuse improved to 7-4 overall (1-3 ACC) while Boston College fell to 7-4 overall and 2-2 in the league.





Borg van der Velde stopped two of the Eagles' six shots to keep the two tied 0-0 at the half.



Claire Cooke notched her first career goal off a penalty corner brought in by Kira Wimbert to give the Orange a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute. A goal by the Eagles' Frederique Haverhals less than ten minutes later evened the scoreboard at 1-all, a score that would hold through regulation.



In the first overtime period, the Orange defense held tough by denying Boston College penalty corners while van der Velde made a pair of saves.



In the 84th minute of the game, the Orange were granted a penalty corner where Roos Weers scored her sixth goal of the year to secure the win for the Orange. Wimbert was credited with the assist, capping a career night for the sophomore with two helpers.



Syracuse improves to 4-1 in overtime games this season and has played three-straight of them at home. The Orange will close out the weekend against Cal on Sunday at J.S. Coyne Stadium. Fans can follow along on the ACC Network Extra starting at 2 p.m.



NCAA