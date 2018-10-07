

Timmy Cockram scored a hat trick for Lisnagarvey. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Three sides share top spot at the head of the men’s EY Irish Hockey League after three games with the last two perfect records falling by the wayside and all clubs off the mark in terms of points.





Men’s EY Hockey League – day three round-up

Cookstown 2 (M Kerr, J Haycock) Glenanne 2 (J McCormack, S Boucher)

Jack Haycock grabbed a point for Cookstown as his diving penalty corner rebound with seven minutes to go saw them share the points with reigning league champions Glenanne at Steelweld Park.



The Co Tyrone side took the lead early in the second quarter when Stewart Wylie took in a long aerial on the left baseline high over his shoulder and proceeded to drive across the line before picking out Michael Kerr’s near post touch.



Shannon Boucher responded with a low corner shot for 1-1 but parity almost proved short-lived when Mark Crooks hit the post soon after, keeping it all square. The Dubliners did go in front for the first time when Jonny McCormack got his first goal for the club, touching home in front of Josh McCabe from a corner routine.



McCabe then kept his side in the running a couple of great stops, allowing his side a chance at getting the equaliser in the closing minutes, a corner rebound snapped up smartly by Haycock. The Glens remain the only unbeaten side with five points from nine so far but sit in fourth place overall.



Cork C of I 2 (A Deane, S Parker) YMCA 2 (G Glutz, G de Grandis)

Cork C of I came back from 2-1 down to record their second draw from three outings this season with YMCA earning their first ever point in the top tier. Thomas Chalumeau almost got on the end of Jonny Bruton’s good baseline run as C of I made the better start, penning YM back with Alex Burns and Kevin O’Dea showing some nice skills.



YM did win the first two corners before the first quarter was out and they stepped up the pressure to have some golden chances in the second quarter. One such turnover led to a Gabriel de Grandis shot being put away for the only goal of the first half. They had a stroke to make it 2-0 but it was fired wide, leaving just the minimum in the difference at half-time.



C of I fought back in the second half, Chalumeau winning their first corner before Stephen Parker – against his former club – got a lovely touch after fine work from Bruton to make it 1-1.



The pendulum swung back YM’s way in the fourth quarter as a series of corners eventually hit a body on the line. Grant Glutz stepped up to score this time for 2-1. The lead lasted only three minutes, however, with Alex Deane scrambling in from a crash ball.



Both sides then had the ball in the net in a mad-cap closing phase for a would-be winner but both were chalked off, leaving the sides to settle for a point each.



Pembroke 1 (K O’Hare) Annadale 2 (P Caruth, D Tremlett)

Annadale got their first win of the EYHL season, ending Pembroke’s perfect start to the campaign with a gritty 2-1 win with all the goals coming in the final quarter.



Pembroke welcomed back Harry Spain and Cedric Mushiete in a tie that saw both sides win corners in the first quarter but were unable to make further inroads. The game cranked up a notch in the second half with Pembroke hitting a post and Mushiete skying the rebound while Pembroke saw two corners and a stroke saved.



Peter Caruth broke the deadlock in the fourth quarter with a power-slap but Pembroke replied immediately via a Keith O’Hare drag-flick with 12 minutes left.



But Dale were able to nick the win when they took a long corner which was crashed to the back post and tapped in by David Tremlett. Whether the ball moved five metres was discussed but the decision stood and Dale had their first win of the campaign.



Lisnagarvey 5 (T Cockram 3, H Morris, T Chambers) Banbridge 4 (E Magee 2, J McKee, A Tinney)

Lisnagarvey’s youngsters inflicted a first defeat of the season on Banbridge, joining them in a share of the lead in the men’s EYHL with three teams now on six points after three games.



The Comber Road side has put its trust in young guns like Harry Morris, Andy Edgar, Oliver Kidd, Troy Chambers and Johnny Lynch this season following the departure of four players to foreign shores and they are growing in confidence all the time.



They did fall behind the inside 22 minutes when Johnny McKee was on the mark but Garvey grabbed the next three goals to take the initiative either side of half-time. Morris levelled just before the break before Timmy Cockram – back after a year’s break – scored the first of his trio of goals from a corner. Chambers got the third goal for a 3-1 lead with 20 minutes to go.



Eugene Magee kept up his goal a game record early in the fourth quarter to get Bann back in the mix but, within a minute, Cockram had his second for 4-2.



Again, Bann fought back with another Magee goal but his former international team-mate netted his third, this one from play, with nine minutes to go – a fourth goal in six minutes between the sides. Alexander Tinney once more made the game live with four minutes left but Garvey held on for the victory.



