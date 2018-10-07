

Alice Wills celebrates her goal for Holcombe, Credit Peter Smith



Holcombe’s 3-1 win at Clifton Robinsons proved to be the only victory in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division as last season’s champions Surbiton dropped their first points of the season.





Leah Wilkinson opened the scoring in the 13th minute for the away side, slotting in from a penalty corner, but Clifton quickly hit back when Holly Savage scored from open play in the 15th minute.



Alice Wills retook the lead for Holcombe, scoring from open play in the 36th minute before Steph Elliot converted a third from a penalty stroke to ensure they took all three points.



Surbiton maintained their place at the top of the table though, securing a point at East Grinstead as the teams played out a tense 1-1 draw.



Goalless at half time, East Grinstead took the lead in the 52nd minute when Georgie Blackwood scored from open play. But Giselle Ansley hit back for Surbiton in the 62nd as she converted a penalty corner.



Slough earned their first point of the campaign as they also drew 1-1 away at Canterbury.



The first goal of the game came in the 51st minute when Grace Balsdon finished following a penalty corner for Canterbury.



But Slough scored a dramatic late equaliser in the 68th minute as Melissa Ball found the net from open play to ensure both teams received a point.



Elsewhere, the University of Birmingham drew 2-2 at home to Buckingham. In an entertaining first half that saw three goals, the scoring was opened by the home side in the 13th minute when Amy Costello converted a penalty corner.



The away side then hit back when Maddie Newlyn scored from open play in the 21st minute but Birmingham regained their lead shortly before half-time when Lily Walker slotted in from free play.



Phoebe Richards equalised less than a minute after the restart though to secure a point for Buckingham.



Bowdon Hightown’s game at Beeston also ended as a draw as both teams netted just one goal apiece.



The scoring was opened in the 26th minute when Sophie Robinson finished a chance from open play.



Bowdon scored an equaliser in the 42nd when Julie Whiting scored a field goal to ensure the points were shared.



Investec Women’s Conference North



Loughborough Students picked up their first win of the campaign as they won 6-1 at home against local rivals Leicester in the Investec Women’s Conference North.



Leicester had taken the lead in the fourth minute when Katie Long scored from open play but Loughborough quickly hit back through Maria Andrews.



Lucy Millington then added a second for the home side, scoring from open play in the 26th minute, before Loughborough went on to dominate proceedings with Jen Park scoring a brace before half time.



Sophie Byrne scored shortly after the break to make it 5-1 before Millington picked up her second of the game to secure all three points.



Elsewhere, the University of Durham secured a 3-1 home victory over Belper, while Leeds narrowly won 3-2 at home against Sutton Coldfield.



Brooklands-Poynton also claimed their first points of the season, winning 2-1 away at Fylde, while Ben Rhydding went top of the table with a 6-2 away victory against Timperley.



Investec Women’s Conference West



Reigning champions Stourport maintained a perfect start to the season by beating Reading 3-0 at home in the Investec Women’s Conference West.



Sarah Parkinson-Mills and Lorna McKenzie scored first half goals before Lottie Atkinson sealed the victory as Stourport finish the weekend as table toppers.



Olton and West Warwickshire were also on fine form making it two wins from two against Swansea, with Sally Walton grabbing a double and Alice Conquest also getting on the scoresheet. Amy Burton scored a consolation for Swansea in the 66th minute as the game ended 3-1.



Alexa Thomas grabbed an early fourth minute lead for Oxford Hawks before two goals in five minutes from Zelda Beverley and Abbie Smith brought Barnes through as 2-1 winners after defeat last week.



A goal in the 15th minute was the difference for Gloucester City as they beat Trojans 1-0 to keep pace with the top, while Exe and Isca played out a 1-1 draw.



Investec Women’s Conference East



Having trailed at half-time, Horsham battled back to beat Bedford 3-1 and secure their first points of the season in the Investec Women’s Conference East.



Kate Costin had given Bedford an early lead with a ninth minute strike, but two goals in the space of a minute from Louisa Denman and Emily Smith saw the game spark into life before Horsham made sure of the win thanks to Charlotte White in the 55th minute.



Elsewhere, Cambridge City are top of the early table following a 3-0 win over newcomers Ipswich, with their goals coming from Helen Richardson-Walsh, Meg Crowson and Miriam Marti-Palet.



Sevenoaks were 3-0 winners at Southgate, while Wimbledon also won away from home with a 4-3 victory over Harleston Magpies.



Last season’s champions Hampstead & Westminster also secured an away win, beating St Albans 2-0.



RESULTS

Saturday, 6 October 2018



Investec Premier Division: Bowdon Hightown 1-1 Beeston; Canterbury 1-1 Slough; Clifton Robinsons 1-3 Holcombe; East Grinstead 1-1 Surbiton; Uni of Birmingham 2-2 Buckingham



Investec Conference West: Barnes 2-1 Oxford Hawks; Exe 1-1 Isca; Gloucester City 1-0 Trojans; Stourport 3-0 Reading; Swansea City 1-3 Olton & West Warwicks



Investec Conference North: Fylde 1-2 Brooklands-Poynton; Leeds 3-2 Sutton Coldfield; Loughborough Students 6-1 Leicester; Timperley 2-6 Ben Rhydding; Univ of Durham 3-1 Belper



Investec Conference East: Cambridge City 3-0 Ipswich; Harleston Magpies 3-4 Wimbledon; Horsham 3-1 Bedford; Southgate 0-3 Sevenoaks; St Albans 0-2 Hampstead & Westminster.



England Hockey Board Media release