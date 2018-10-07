Ben Somerford







All four states recorded one win and one loss as Queensland’s Rebecca Greiner made history on the opening day of the 2018 Australian Hockey League (AHL) season.





On the first day of the new rule innovations introduced for the 2018 AHL, the goals flowed providing excitement for supporters too.



NSW and Queensland shared the spoils in front of 2,000 fans at Sydney Olympic Park, with the Arrows knocking off last year’s runners-up Scorchers 5-3 in the women’s, before the Blades toppled the Waratahs 6-4 in a high-scoring thriller.



Greiner scored the first-ever PumpPlay goal in the Scorchers loss, with her late goal worth double during her side’s five-minute play at the end of the fourth quarter.



In front of another strong home crowd in Hobart, the Canberra Strikers won 3-0 over the Tassie Van Demons, before the Tigers got the supporters excited with a 5-1 win over the Canberra Lakers.



NSW Arrows 5 (Smith 4', 4', Watterson 38', Stewart 50', 50') Queensland Scorchers 3 (Kenny 27', Greiner 58' PP), Sydney



In front of nearly 2,000 passionate home-town fans, the NSW Arrows came up trumps against the Queensland Scorchers 5-3 in the first match of the day.



Arrows captain Emily Smith opened the scoring early for NSW with a field goal in the second minute of play. Under this year’s new rules, Smith then got the chance to convert her goal and slotted it past Queensland keeper Hannah Astbury putting the Arrows up 2-0.



Towards the end of the first period, NSW Arrows goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram kept NSW in the lead with some vital saves.



The second quarter was a tight affair with NSW controlling most of play before Queensland managed to break-through right before half-time after Jodie Kenny coolly put away a penalty stroke to give the Scorchers a sniff at the break.



The Arrows came out firing after half-time with a close chance from Grace Stewart going wayward before Jess Watterson blasted a shot from outside the circle to put the Arrows up 3-1 at three-quarter time.



Stewart sent the Sydney crowd wild when she sneaked around the Scorchers keeper with 10 minutes to go before nailing her conversion.



Queensland managed to pull back two goals late in the final term during their five-minute PumpPlay when Rebecca Greiner took advantage of the two-goal play.



In the end though, the Arrows were too strong for the Scorchers and opened their 2018 AHL account with a decisive win.



NSW Waratahs 4 (Brand 21', 21', B. Govers 40', 47') Queensland Blades 6 (Anderson 16', 55', Rintala 22', 24', 24', D. Wotherspoon 25'), Sydney



In the second match of the day, the Waratahs and Blades came out of the sheds blazing with a flurry of opportunities in the first quarter. Neither team was able to capitalise on their chances and went into quarter-time scoreless.



The Blades opened the scoring early in the second term when Jacob Anderson put one in the back of the net. Waratahs goalkeeper Ash Thomas managed to keep Queensland to one goal when he remained upright and saved the conversion attempt.



The Waratahs hit back shortly later when Tim Brand turned the scores around when he successfully converted his field goal.



The lead was short lived though, when barely a minute later Joel Rintala capitalised on a fast break and sneaked past Thomas with a calm conversion to put the Blades up 3-2.



Rintala further extended the Blades lead when he scored again minutes later, before Dylan Wotherspoon made it 5-2 right before half-time.



Despite the big margin, the Waratahs came out with a renewed energy in the third quarter. They controlled the play before Blake Govers pegged back a goal with a stunning drag flick from a penalty corner.



Govers missed a vital opportunity to put the Waratahs back in the match after spurning a penalty stroke in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.



However, just two minutes later the Wollongong forward managed to make amends from a penalty corner and put the score at 5-4.



In the 55th minute, Jacob Anderson broke the hearts of NSW fans when he managed to score after a goal-mouth scramble. He gave the Waratahs a glimmer of hope after missing an open goal in the conversion.



The Waratahs battled hard in their five-minute PumpPlay to try and draw level but were unable to break-down the tough defence of the Blades, with the match ending 6-4.



Both NSW teams will now head to Tasmania in Round Two to play on Sunday 14 October, while Queensland travel to Canberra.



Tassie Van Demons 0 Canberra Strikers 3 (Evans 12', M. Bone 55', 56'), Hobart



New Hockeyroo Naomi Evans’ 12th minute goal split the sides, until a late Meredith Bone converted field goal sealed the fine first-up win.



Evans, who debuted for Australia in Japan last month, maintained her recent run of success with a field goal to open the scoring.



The 26-year-old Goulburn product was unable to make it 2-0 with the resulting conversion, under pressure from Tassie keeper Ruby-Rose Haywood.



Tassie had two players, Ashleigh Arthur and captain Sarah McCambridge, green carded in the second quarter, although the Strikers couldn’t capitalise.



Bone, who is the sister of Hockeyroo and Strikers teammate Eddie, sealed the win with a converted field goal in the 55th minute.



Tassie Tigers 5 (Ockenden 7', 7', Arthur 10', McCambridge 42', 42') Canberra Lakers 1 (Day 51'), Hobart



Eddie Ockenden and the Tassie Tigers blitzed the Lakers early, racing to a three-goal quarter-time lead.



Ockenden scored a converted field goal in the seventh minute and last season’s AHL top scorer Kieron Arthur netted a 10th minute drag flick.



Shortly before three quarter-time, Tasmania’s Sam McCambridge made it five when he also converted his 42nd minute field goal.



The Lakers scored a late consolation from a short corner from James Day in the 51st minute.



ACT hosts Queensland in Round Two on Sunday 14 October, while Tassie hosts NSW.



Hockey Australia media release