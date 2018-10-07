

Pool C: Royal Leopold 3 (K Russell 2, T Zimmer) WKS Grunwald Poznan 1 (A Mikula)

Royal Leopold took a significant step toward qualifying for the EHL KO16 as their set-piece machine put them on course for victory over WKS Grunwald Poznan.





Kane Russell struck twice in the first 20 minutes from Leo’s first two corners while another drag-flick ended up hitting a Polish body on the line. That gave Tanguy Zimmer the chance to add the third goal from the penalty spot, making it 3-0 at half-time.



The Belgian club always looked the sharper outfit with their swift stickwork and intricate passing creating numerous opportunities. Goalkeeper Mateusz Popiolowski produced a number of world-class saves to keep the scoreline down.



He was swapped out for Rafal Banaszak in the second half and he kept his sheet clean in the third quarter as Grunwald got a greater grip on the game.



Indeed, the Polish club got a brilliant goal with four minutes to go when Tomasz Dutkiewicz’s long overhead was batted back from the baseline by Mateusz Hulboj into the path of 40-year-old Artur Mikula who volleyed home first time.



It earned Grunwald what might be an important losing bonus point, one which lifts them above Leopold overnight. The Belgians, though, have a game left to play against HC Minsk and so a draw or better on Sunday will see them advance.



