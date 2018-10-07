Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Mannheim move into pole position in Pool B

Published on Sunday, 07 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 31
©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

Pool B: Mannheimer HC 7 (G Peillat 2, L Vila 2, G Barreiros, T Nguyen, F Schues) Dinamo Elektrostal 2 (N Dvoretskii, I Larikov)
Mannheimer HC shook off the first half shackles as they hit full throttle in the second half of their EHL ROUND1 game to pull away from Dinamo Elektrostal.



Importantly, they moved ahead of Wimbledon’s goal difference, meaning they only need a draw on Sunday to go through ahead of their English rivals.

The first half was a close run battle with Dinamo going 1-0 up against the run of play when Nikita Dvoretskii broke clear from halfway and went it all alone to beat the last defender and fire a brilliant shot into the roof of the goal.

They were able to hold that lead until the 17th minute when Gonzalo Peillat whizzed a corner home by the right post for 1-1 but they never really cut loose before the break, struggling in the face of the Russian defence.

Elektrostal, though, ran out of legs in the second half with Peillat doubling his total with another powerful corner after the break. Tino Nguyen then followed up a corner to fire into the roof of the net for 3-1.

The final quarter saw them up their goal count significantly as Felix Schues got their first goal from play, Guido Barreiros tapped in at the back post and Lucas Vila extend the advantage to 6-1. Ilya Larikov pulled one back from a corner but Vila put an emphatic final exclamation point on the success, baseball-style, to make 7-2.

The result means they have a better goal difference and so can afford to draw against Wimbledon tomorrow while the English side must win their battle.

Euro Hockey League media release

