Pool A: HC Oranje-Rood 6 (T Briels 2, L Martinez 2, B de Voogd, T Beins) Grange 0

HC Oranje-Rood eased to victory as they broke down a strong defensive performance from Scotland’s Grange who had their moments but could not bridge the gap in star quality.





Indeed, Douglas Gourlay had a busy afternoon between the posts and made a number of big saves while they initially kept Oranje-Rood out with Mink van der Weerden whipping two drag-flicks wide.



The breakthrough did come in the 12th minute when Thomas Briels snuck along the baseline. His intended cross fell back to him at the base of the right post and he nudged it over the line for 1-0.



Grange did win a corner following Todd Mills good work down the left channel but Pirmin Blaak was equal to what was their best chance on goal.



Bob de Voogd fired in the next just before the end of the second quarter for a strong lead but things were not going fully their way. Van der Weerden saw a penalty stroke brilliantly saved by Gourlay.



Teun Beins did nail a corner drag-flick for the third before Lucas Martinez added another before half-time on the backhand; 4-0 at half-time.



The second half saw Grange continue to be dogged in defence, taking the sting out of the Oranje-Rood attacks but they did concede another when Briels finished off in the 42nd minute.



Martinez thrashed in his second during the endgame to complete a strong win that means the Eindhoven club need a draw or better on Sunday against SV Arminen to reach the KO16.



