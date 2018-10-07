



It is with disappointment that Scottish Hockey has taken the decision to withdraw from negotiations to host Pakistan men’s home matches as part of the upcoming FIH Pro League.





Following significant changes from the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed two years ago with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Scottish Hockey has been unable to negotiate suitable contract terms.



Scottish Hockey Chief Executive, David Sweetman said, “After lengthy negotiations, it is with sadness and frustration that it has not been possible to agree a contract with the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Bringing the FIH Pro League to Glasgow would have been significant for hockey across Scotland, allowing us to not only put on a world-class event, but develop hockey in Scotland, particularly in the Scottish-Pakistani community.



“We wish the International Hockey Federation every success with the FIH Pro League. I have no doubt the tournament will be a game-changer for hockey on a global scale.



“We are passionate about bringing world-class hockey to Scotland, hosting some outstanding hockey events, including Men’s EuroHockey Championship II and World League 1. Our events continue to grow in popularity and we continue to be recognised as one of the leading nations for hosting international hockey tournaments.



“In August 2019 we will host Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow. We look forward to staging a tournament Scotland can be proud of and one that will live long in the memory of spectators and participants alike.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release