Junior team edges out Malaysia 2-1 in opener; Britain beat Kiwis; Japan stun Australia





India’s players celebrate a goal against Malaysia on Saturday. Hockey India



Johor Bahru (Malaysia) - The Indian junior men’s hockey team started its campaign at the 8th Sultan of Johor Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 win over hosts Malaysia here on Saturday.





Harmanjit Singh (12th minute) and Shilanand Lakra (46th) were the scorers for India, while Muhammad Zaidi (47th) pulled a goal back for Malaysia. It was India’s sixth consecutive victory against Malaysia in the event, having played the hosts nine times in the yearly tournament.

It was an intense encounter as both the teams vied for possession in the middle, but neither could stitch together a string of passes.



It was only after the 10th minute that India found an opening through a long ball from deep inside their circle but the opportunity was wasted as Malaysian goalkeeper Adrian Albert made a great save. But the Indians drew first blood soon as Harmanjit’s deflection beat Albert.



The second quarter belonged to Malaysia as the home team troubled the Indian defence on several occasions by creating opportunities. However, some resolute defending by India made sure that the hosts could not find the equaliser before the half-time whistle.



India started the third quarter on the front foot and tried to stamp their authority on the match by creating several chances. But the Malaysian defence stuck to their task. The visitors finally managed to increase their lead when Lakra found himself in space inside the circle and finished calmly in the 46th minute.



But Malaysia pulled one back in the next minute through Zaidi, who scored past Indian goalkeeper Pankaj Rajak. With just 13 minutes remaining on the clock, Malaysia stepped up their efforts and created a few opportunities, but could not find an opening as India defended well.



“It was just the opening match and the performance was not up to the mark,” India coach Jude Felix said. “We will need to improve on several areas but that is what we are here for. Japan had a very good result and as such we must play much better. There are no easy matches this year and every team has improved,” he added.



India face New Zealand in their second match on Sunday. Last year’s finalists Great Britain started their campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand. Britain top the pool, while India are second.



First match jitters



Japan came back from a goal down to stun two-time defending champions Australia 2-1 in their opener. “Yes, we believed we can win. But the players did well to keep the score down and we managed to take the chances at the right time,” Japan coach Hiroki Sakamoto said.



Australia coach Chris O’Reilly said: “There is no doubt that we made some unforced errors and our decision-making was also poor. No doubt we could have scored more goals and won easily but overall it was a poor showing. That has to do with the first match nervousness.”



The Tribune