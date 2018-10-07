By Mohd Farhaan Shah





Keen fight: India’s Lakra Shilanand (left) dribbling the ball past Malaysia’s Silverius Shello during the Sultan of Johor Cup match yesterday. — Bernama



JOHOR BARU: Malaysia started their Sultan of Johor Cup hockey tournament with a 1-2 defeat to favourites India.





The young Malaysians put on a dismal performance in their opening match at the Taman Daya hockey stadium here yesterday.



India opened the scoring against Nor Saiful Zaini’s boys through a field goal by Harmanjit Singh in the 12th minute of the first half.



In the second half, the visitors doubled their lead through another field goal by Shilanand Lakra in the 46th minute.



Muhammad Hafizuddin Zaidi then pulled a goal back for Malaysia through a field goal in the 47th minute to make it 1-2 with 12 minutes remaining.



Malaysia tried to find the equaliser but India’s stubborn defence frustrated the homesters.



Nor Saiful said that experience was the difference between Malaysia and their opponents but believed his players can improve when they take on Australia today.



“They need to learn fast because we will be facing Australia, which will be another tough match for us,” he added.



In the earlier matches, Japan scored a major upset in the tournament when they defeated defending champions Australia 2-1.



Australia took the lead in the 30th minute through a penalty corner by Damon Steffen but the Japanese clawed their way back through captain Raiki Fujishima in the 38th minute.



Japan then scored their winning goal through Shoji Iseki with 13 seconds left in the match to break the Australians heart.



Britain defeated New Zealand 3-2 through goals from Matthew Ramshaw, Cameron Golden and Edward Way.



New Zealand’s two goals were scored by Maks Wyndham-Smith and Sam Lane.



The Star of Malaysia