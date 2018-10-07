By Aftar Singh





Close tussle: New Zealand’s Maks Wyndham-Smith (right) and Britain’s Draper fighting for the ball in the Sultan of Johor Cup match yesterday. — Bernama



KUALA LUMPUR: Last year’s finalist Britain started their campaign in the eighth edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup with a clinical 3-2 win over New Zealand.





Britain, who lifted the Cup in 2015, could have won the game easily but faltered after taking a two-goal lead. Thankfully, a goal in the 35th minute allowed them to romp home with a narrow win.



Britain drew first blood in the fourth minute. Mathew Ramshaw scored a field goal off a quick counter-attack.



It was the Britain team that controlled the game and in no time increased their lead.



They pressed on and an attack in the 12th minute resulted in a penalty stroke.



Cameron Golden easily converted the flick to give his team a 2-0 first quarter lead.



The Kiwis fought back and in the second half had the better of the exchanges.



In the 23rd minute, they pulled a goal back when Maks Wyndham-Smith scored from close range after receiving the ball in the D area.



Both teams had a penalty corner each in the second quarter but squadered their chances.



The Kiwis drew level in the 33rd minute with a Jordan Ward field goal but that lasted just two minutes. The Britain team, earning their second penalty corner, managed to regain the lead through Edward Way.



Britain coach Jon Bleby was disappointed with his team’s defensive display as they allowed the Kiwis to come back from two goals down.



“Overall I must say that we controlled the game and had more chances.



“We should have won by a bigger margin,” he said.



“The defensive lapses cost us two goals and the match could have gone the other way. But the players held on and netted the winner to take all three points.



“I hope to see a better performance against Japan and go all out to win the match as well,” he said.



The Star of Malaysia