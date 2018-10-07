Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Japan slay Australia

Published on Sunday, 07 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 34
by Jugjet Singh


PIC: Japan v Australia.

KUALA LUMPUR: Silver medallists Britain started their campaign in the eighth edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup with a clinical 3-2 win over New Zealand Saturday.



In another match, Japan surprised defending champions Australia when they beat them 2-1.

Britain, champions in 2015 could have won the game easily but faltered after taking a two-goal lead.

But a goal in the 35th minute saw them clinch a narrow win.

Mathew Ramshaw scored a field goal off a quick counter-attack in the fourth minute, while the other Britain goals were scored by Cameron Golden (12th) and Edward Way (35th).

New Zealand goals came off Maks Wyndham-Smith (23rd) and Jordan Ward (33rd).

Britain coach Jon Belby was disappointed with his team’s defensive display as they allowed the Kiwis to come back from 2-0 down.

“Overall, I must say that we controlled the game and had more chances. We should have won by a bigger margin. The defensive lapse cost us two goals and the match could have gone the other way.

"I hope to see a better performance against Japan Sunday,” he added.

New Zealand coach Collin Bryce said a draw would have been a fair result.

“Yes, I would think we should have shared points with them. We came back strongly in the second and third quarters. But they were a shade better in the end. We will try and improve further as we go along,” he said.

RESULTS: Britain 3 New Zealand 2; Australia 1 Japan 2; Malaysia 1 India 2.

SUNDAY: Japan v Britain (4.05pm); India v New Zealand (6.05pm); Australia v Malaysia (8.35pm).

NOTE: All matches at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium and telecast live over RTM.

