KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia lived dangerously and were punished by India 2-1 in the Eighth Edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru Saturday.





India took a 12th minute lead off Harmanjit Singh and made it 2-0 in the 47th minute when Shilanand Lakra was on target.



However, a brilliant reverse stick shot from Hafizhuddin Zaidi, also in the 47th minute, could not inject the much needed fire and Malaysia went down tamely in front of their own fans.



RESULTS: Britain 3 New Zealand 2; Australia 1 Japan 2; Malaysia 1 India 2.



SUNDAY: Japan v Britain (4.05pm); India v New Zealand (6.05pm); Australia v Malaysia (8.35pm).



NOTE: All matches at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium and telecast live over RTM.



STANDINGS



P W D L F A pts

BRITAIN 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

JAPAN 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

INDIA 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

MALAYSIA 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

AUSTRALIA 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

NEW ZEALAND 1 0 0 1 2 3 0



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey