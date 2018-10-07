Buenos Aires, Argentina - October 7-14







This is the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games (Singapore 2010 and Nanjing 2014 were the previous ones) but it is the first time they take place in the Americas.





The Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) is proud that one of its members, Argentina, will host 16 nations which will compete during eight days trying to win an Olympic gold medal. The hockey competitions are played in the Hockey5s format.



Men’s and women’s competitions are divided into two groups of six countries each, with four countries from PAHF: the host Argentina (men & women), Canada (men), Mexico (men & women) and Uruguay (women) . The first four of each group will advance to the quarterfinals.



The competition begins on Sunday, October 7 at 9.30 (local time) at the Olympic Park Stadium, with the men’s matches: Mexico will face Poland, Canada will face Austria at 12:30 (local time) and Argentina will face Zambia at 13:15. The women’s action starts in the afternoon: Uruguay will play against South Africa at 14:45, Argentina at 5pm vs Vanuatu and Mexico will face Poland.



Buenos Aires is ready to host 208 hockey players and has the privilege to fulfill their first dream of being part of the Olympic Games!



Pan American Hockey Federation media release