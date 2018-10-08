

JMU field hockey snapped its four-game road losing streak with a 6-2 victory over Drexel. Trevor Cockburn | The Breeze



JMU field hockey scored a season-high six goals, defeating Drexel 6-2 on Sunday. Four of the Dukes’ six goals came in the first half. With the victory, the Dukes earned their first victory in conference play, improving to 1-1 in the CAA and 4-7 overall.





Sophomore midfielder Rachel Yeager scored in the fifth minute to give the Dukes an 1-0 lead. Drexel evened the game when junior midfielder Tess Horan found the back of the net in the 10th minute.

The Dukes retook the lead in the 11th minute, when senior defender Lindsay Gippe notched her first goal of the game. Yeager and freshman midfielder Courtney Lynch scored goals in the 12th minute and 33rd minute, respectively to give the Dukes a 4-1 lead that they would take into the half.



In the 38th minute, Gippe recorded her second goal on the day and her fifth goal of the season to make it 5-1. Drexel cut the lead to 5-2 when freshman forward Emily Owens in the 46th minute. It would remain 5-2 until sophomore midfielder Phoebe Large recorded her first goal of the season on a penalty stroke in the 63rd minute.



Sophomore Caitlin Nelson started in goal for the Dukes. She saved four shots and earned her fourth win of the season in the 6-2 victory. With the win, the Dukes snap a two-game losing streak and earn their first win on the road this season.



The Dukes face off against No. 25 Ohio State in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, at 4 p.m.



Breeze Sports