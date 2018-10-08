By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police's Oliver Echenje (left) dribbles past Parklands' Boniface Ndombi during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on August 12, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Butali Sugar Warriors crushed to a stunning 1-0 defeat to Parkroad Badgers as champions Kenya Police beat Strathmore 2-0 to uphold their surge to the top of men’s hockey Premier League at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on Sunday.





Butali Sugar, who had on Saturday thumped Parklands 5-0 before meeting a waterloo against Parkroad, still top with 45 points despite the loss, while Police held on to second place with 42 points.



What is interesting is that Police have two matches at hand to go level with Butali Sugar and victory in both, will see them dislodge Butali from the top with a margin of three points.



Butali Sugar can now only hope and pray that the champions too will falter in their subsequent matches.



If the current status remain, then the final match of the league between Butali and Police shall determine the winner.



After a goalless first half, Parkroad, who were a joy to watch as they frustrated Butali with fast-paced touches and long crosses, claimed a penalty corner that Gordon Oduor stepped up to score in the third quarter.



It was a thriller as both sides wasted several penalty corners with both keepers- Linus Sang (Butali) and Allan Kasweka (Parkroad) making daring saves.



Butali, who have 15 wins from 17 outings, have now lost twice (to Police and Parkroad).



Police stretched their record to 14 wins out 15 outings albeit with one loss.



The victory pushed Parkroad off the relegation zone by one place as they moved to ninth place with 17 points.



Amos Barkibir struck through a field goal in the opening quarter, before Robert Masibo finished off for Police in the last quarter from a penalty corner.



“We changed our systems of play against Butali with more possession and speedy long crosses. We reduced hitting the ball forward,” said Parkroad skipper Jerry Kanah, who described the results as the greatest victory of the season.



“The loss has given our rivals Police the advantage of catching up or even go on top. We now must accept that pressure is now on us,” said Butali Sugar Warrior coach Dennis Owoka, who mourned the absence of his talisman Zack Aura.



“The defeat is a motivation enough to work even harder.”



Owoka said their final ball didn’t work since they lost six clear scoring positions.



“We lost over five penalty corners in the last two quarters,” said Owoka.



Daily Nation