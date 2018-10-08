

6 October 2018 at Glasgow Green. Scottish Hockey Division 1 match – Kelburne v Watsonians – photo by Duncan Gray



Hillhead and Dundee Wanderers are in pole position in the men`s and women`s National League 1 tables after this weekend’s action.





Hillhead are still at the top of the table courtesy of a 2-2 draw with rivals Edinburgh University at Peffermill.



The students seemed to be in control when Kevin Wong put them into a comfortable lead with a double. But back came the Glasgow side, Graeme Campbell pulled one back with a rebound at a penalty corner.



Then Jude Boselem scored the goal of the game when he lashed the ball into the top right corner of the net.



Elsewhere Clydesdale advanced their cause with a 2-0 win over bottom side Gordonians, once again Struan Walker was on target with both goals.



Western Wildcats returned to winning form with a five goal triumph over Watsonians at Auchenhowie. The home side moved into a two goal lead at the interval, Hamish Galt opened the scoring with a direct drag flick at a penalty corner and that was followed by a strike from Andrew McConnell.



Wildcats continued to devour the opposition with three open play strikes by Fraser Moran (2) and finally Rob Harwood.



Kelburne`s poor run of form continues, at Glasgow Green they fell 2-1 to Uddingston. It was 1-1 at the interval with Johnny Christie`s strike cancelled out by Brad Hughes. That is how it continued well into the second half, but with three minutes remaining the Aussie Hughes seal the points for the Lanarkshire side.



In the women`s National League 1 Dundee Wanderers continued their revival with a 3-2 win over rivals Clydesdale Western to open up a two point lead at the top.



The catalyst was a hat-trick from Scotland striker Emily Dark, which proved too much for the Western defence. Dark put the Taysiders two up at the interval, and they could have gone further ahead if Heather Elder had latched on to a pass from Charlotte Watson.



Wanderers continued to dominate, they wasted two penalty corners and Western`s keeper Jess Buchanan was called upon to make a couple of crucial saves to prevent a further deficit.



But in the final ten minutes the Titwood-based side stormed back into the contest with strikes by Millie Steiger and Lexi Sabatelli put Wanderers on the back foot. But up stepped Dark to seal the Dundonians` three ponts with another penalty corner conversion.



Wildcats purred into second spot in the division after a 3-1 win at Watsonians. The home side were the dominant feature in the opening exchanges and Mairi Shaw put them ahead in only three minutes. But by the interval the Wildcats were 2-1 in front, a double of brilliant penalty corner conversions by Catriona Booth proved to be the catalyst.



That scoreline continued until ten minutes from time when Rachel Bain made it 3-1 from a rebound after a goalmouth scramble.



Champions Edinburgh University moved up to third with a 7-2 win over Hillhead. The highlight was four goals from striker Zara Malseed, Sophie Maunder got two and Louise Campbell completed the scoring.



Grove Menzieshill also made up ground with a 3-0 win at Grange, Lucy Smith scored twice while Izzy Folan scored her debut goal to complete the scoring.



At the other end of the table GHK moved out of the danger zone with a single goal win over neighbours Glasgow University. The only goal of the game came from Katie Gardner who touched the ball in at the back post at a penalty corner.



Scottish Hockey Union media release