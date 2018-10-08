In-form Holcombe bagged another five goals as they defeated visitors Reading in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





The league top scorer Nick Bandurak scored another brace to take his tally for the campaign to eight – twice as many as the next player in the scoring tables.



He opened the scoring in the 15th minute from open play before adding his second via a penalty stroke in the 33rd.



Daniel Webster then added a third for the home side when he finished a chance from a penalty corner in the 42nd minute. Harry Trusler scored another shortly after when from open play, and Tom O’Keefe finished off the scoring in the 61st minute from open play.



Last season’s champions Surbiton produced a strong performance at East Grinstead, winning 4-0.



The first goal came in the fourth minute when James Royce tapped home from a penalty corner. Alan Forsyth then doubled Surbiton’s advantage in the 49th minute, finishing a chance from open play.



Arjan Drayton Chana gave his side a three-goal cushion when he scored from free play in the 57th minute, and Forsyth scored his second of the day in the 68th minute, finishing from open play to top off the win for the away side.



Elsewhere, Hampstead & Westminster won a close affair 2-1 at home to Beeston on Sunday.



Rupert Shipperley opened the scoring for Hampstead in the fifth minute when he scored from open play, and Matt Guise-Brown doubled the home side’s advantage in the 31st minute from a penalty corner.



Beeston hit back in the 44th minute when Chris Proctor scored from open play, although it was in vain as the home side held out to secure all three points.



Sevenoaks and Brooklands Manchester University played out a 1-1 draw to secure their first points of the campaign.



Brooklands took an early lead in the fourth minute when Peter Flanagan scored following a penalty corner.



Duncan Parnis scored the equalising goal for the home side in the 22nd minute when he bagged from open play to secure a share of the spoils.



Men’s Conference East



Brennan Alexander-Parker scored four goals as Cambridge City won 10-5 in a high scoring affair at home to Richmond in the Men’s Conference East.



Richmond opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Scott Wall finished from a penalty corner.



Ross Hayward then hit back for Cambridge, scoring two goals in quick succession from penalty corners in the 20th and 29th minute before Scott Gilmour scored in the 32nd minute.



Alexander-Parker added two open play goals on 34 and 35 minutes to leave the score at 5-1 going in to the break.



Jordan Hussell scored for Richmond via a penalty stroke as they looked to get back in the game.



Euan Gilmour scored a penalty stroke for Cambridge in the 39th minute before Richmond hit back again when Michael Batstone finished from open play in the 45th minute.



A flourish of late goals from both sides left the final score 10-5 at full time.



Elsewhere, Oxted won 3-2 at home against Canterbury and Brighton & Hove won a close affair 1-0 away at Southgate.



Teddington versus Old Georgians finished 3-3 and newly promoted City of Peterborough secured their first victory of the campaign as they won 4-2 at Old Loughtonians.



Men’s Conference West



Rufus McNaught-Barrington scored a hat-trick as the University of Bristol moved top of the table with a 3-2 victory at Chichester on Sunday.



Chichester took an early 2-0 lead when Alex Pendle scored from penalty corners in the 14th and 19th minutes.



McNaught-Barrington then hit back for the away side when he scored the first of his goals in the 20th minute following a penalty corner.



Bristol equalised shortly after the break when McNaught-Barrington scored again, this time from a field goal in the 38th minute.



McNaught-Barrington then finished off his hat-trick in the 68th minute via a penalty stroke to complete the comeback and snatch a dramatic victory.



Elsewhere, Olton and West Warwicks drew 2-2 at home to Cardiff and Met, while Havant produced a good performance at home to Isca winning 3-1.



Team Bath Buccaneers drew 2-2 at home to Oxford Hawks and the University of Birmingham secured their first win of the campaign, defeating Fareham 3-0 at home.



Men’s Conference North



Four teams managed to maintain a perfect start to the season this week in the Men’s North Conference.



The University of Durham held on to topple Belper 4-3. Max Van Laak completed a hat-trick four minutes from time to help Durham head the table.



Bowdon produced the highest scoring game with a 6-2 home win against Leeds. Two goals apiece from Oliver Stoddart and Thomas Ainsworth were the pick of the bunch.



The University of Nottingham beat Doncaster 3-0, while Sheffield Hallam won 2-1 over Alderley Edge.



Preston bounced back after a loss last time out with a win at Loughborough Students, with Julian Lopez scoring the only goal of the game in the seventh minute.



RESULTS



Men’s Hockey League



Premier Division: East Grinstead 0, Surbiton 4; Hampstead & Westminster 2, Beeston 1; Holcombe 5, Reading 0; Sevenoaks 1, Brooklands Manchester University 1.



Conference East: Cambridge City 10, Richmond 5; Old Loughtonians 2, City of Peterborough 4; Oxted 3, Canterbury 2; Southgate 0, Brighton & Hove 1; Teddington 3, Old Georgians 3.



Conference West: Chichester 2, University of Bristol 3; Havant 3, Isca 1; Olton & West Warwicks 2, Cardiff & Met 2; Team Bath Buccaneers 2, Oxford Hawks 2; University of Birmingham 3, Fareham 0.



Conference North: Bowdon 6, Leeds 2; Loughborough 0, Preston 1; Sheffield Hallam 2, Alderley Edge 1; University of Durham 4, Belper 3; University of Nottingham 3, Doncaster 0.



