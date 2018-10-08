Ben Somerford







Saturday represented a massive day for Australian Masters Hockey with more than a dozen gold medal matches played in Bunbury in WA and Lismore in NSW.





The 2018 Women’s Masters Australian Championships wrapped up in Bunbury, with hosts WA claiming two titles on Saturday, while NSW won three titles and Queensland took home two.



Queensland triumphed in the last final on Bunbury Pitch 1 on Saturday afternoon, defeating Victoria 4-0 in the Women’s 35+ Division gold medal match.



Kylie O’Donohue scored a double for the Queenslanders, while Sarah Walton and Jessica Chad also netted.



WA defeated NSW 1-0 in Friday’s bronze medal match, while Victoria’s Rosie Ballard finished top scorer with six goals.



In the Women’s 40+ Division gold medal match, WA defeated Victoria 3-2 in a five-goal thriller where the visitors fought back from two goals down to level before Selena Corbitt’s 62nd minute winner.



In the Women’s 45+ Division decider, NSW were too strong for Queensland winning 3-0 after three first-half goals.



In the Women’s 50+ Division gold medal match, WA came from behind to beat Queensland 2-1 with Julie Waddell scoring a 59th minute winner.



In the Women’s 55+ Division decider, Queensland 1 got past Victoria 1-0 with Terri Read’s 57th minute goal splitting the sides.



In the Women’s 60+ Division gold medal match, NSW beat Victoria 1-0 in a shootout after a goalless draw with Sue Bessell the only player to convert.



In the Women’s 65+ Division final, NSW beat Victoria 3-1 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw with Blues keeper Maureen Massey helping her side to victory.



Meanwhile in Lismore, nine more Men’s Masters titles were decided on Friday and Saturday, with hosts NSW claiming four, Queensland taking two, while WA, SA and Victoria all claimed one each.



In the Men's 50+ Division final, WA knocked off Queensland 3-1 with the aid of three first-half goals.



In the Men's 50+/2 Division decider, Queensland 1 defeated NSW 2-0 on Friday.



In the Men's 55+ Division gold medal match, Queensland edged WA 2-1 after Ian Hoddinott's double.



In the Men's 55+ Division final, Victoria defeated NSW 4-3 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw.



In the Men's 60+ Division gold medal match, NSW got past WA 2-1 after goals from David Campbell and Clive Harrison.



In the Men's 60+/2 Division final, NSW beat Queensland 1 4-1 with Phil Adair scoring a brace.



In the Men's 65+ Division decider, NSW knocked off Queensland 1-0 thanks to Noel French's 59th minute winner.



In the Men's 70+ Division gold medal match, SA claimed their sole title with a 4-1 victory over Victoria with John Bullock scoring a double.



Finally in the Men's 75+ Division final, NSW defeated WA 2-1 with Peter Smith and Stuart Moane scoring early goals.



Hockey Australia media release