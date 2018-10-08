Ben Somerford







Victoria’s reigning Australian Hockey League (AHL) champions started their 2018 campaigns in both the men’s and women’s divisions emphatically with big wins in Darwin on Sunday night.





Meanwhile, the SA Suns and WA Thundersticks took the wins in two high-scoring encounters earlier on Sunday at Adelaide’s State Hockey Centre.



In the first game of the day, the Suns knocked off the WA Diamonds 3-2 after Leah Welstead scored the first-ever converted field goal during a PumpPlay, meaning it was worth three goals.



The Thundersticks produced a stirring comeback to knock off the SA Hotshots 5-3 in the later game in Adelaide, with Dane Gavranich netting all five goals after they trailed 3-0 after 41 minutes.



At Darwin’s Marrara Hockey Centre, the goals flowed for the Vics who capitalised on the new rule innovations introduced for the 2018 AHL, with numerous converted field goals.



The Vipers crushed the NT Pearls 13-0 with Hockeyroos forward Emily Hurtz scoring four goals, while Aisling Utri and Madi Ratcliffe grabbed three each at Marrara Hockey Centre.



The Vikings followed up in the later game with 12-4 win over the NT Stingers, after surprisingly falling behind early.



Victoria hit back emphatically with Andrew Scanlon, James Knee and Aaron Kleinschmidt all scoring trebles.



The result leaves Victoria top of the standings, ahead of next Saturday’s clash with WA at Melbourne’s State Netball and Hockey Centre. SA hosts NT at the State Hockey Centre on Saturday.



NT Pearls 0 Victoria Vipers 13 (Utri 7’, 42’, 42’, Brazel 7’, Hurtz 11’, 15’, 44’, 44’, Gravenall 30’, Ratcliffe 30’, 40’, 40’, Hammond 45’), Darwin



The reigning champions have started their title defence emphatically, crushing the Pearls in humid Darwin, racing away to a four-goal quarter-time lead.



Young forward Aisling Utri opened the scoring before Hockeyroo Lily Brazel converted a seventh minute penalty stroke.



Reigning AHL top scorer Emily Hurtz scored a quickfire double before the opening break, with Hannah Gravenall and Madi Ratcliffe adding further goals before half-time.



After 10 minutes of third quarter resistance, the Vics piled on the goals with Ratcliffe scoring a converted field goal, along with Utri and Hurtz.



Nicola Hammond rounded out the scoring, making it 13-0 before the final change, although she was denied from her conversion attempt.



NT Stingers 4 (Hullick 2’, Lockley 31’, 31’, Wallin 44’) Victoria Vikings 12 (Scanlon 4’, 9’, 30’, Knee 8’, 10’, 10’, Pollard 10’, 10’, Kleinschmidt 33’, 33’, 54’, Hendry 37’), Darwin



The hosts took a shock early lead when Jamie Hullick netted in the second minute, but the Vikings responded quickly and emphatically.



Andrew Scanlon equalised before James Knee made it 2-0. Scanlon added another in the ninth minute, with Knee scoring a converted field goal to make it 5-1.



Moments later Josh Pollard did the same to make it 7-1 at quarter-time.



The second quarter remained scoreless until Scanlon completed his hat-trick right on half-time, but NT hit back in the third when the experienced Adrian Lockley netted a converted field goal.



Kookaburras forward Aaron Kleinschmidt responded with his own converted field goal in the 33rd minute to make it 10-3.



Max Hendry (37’) and Kleinschmidt (54’) added further goals to round out a comprehensive win.



SA Suns 3 (Welstead 28' PP, 28') WA Diamonds 2 (Rogers-Uff 41', Tonkin 54'), Adelaide



The SA Suns edged the WA Diamonds 3-2 with SA Premier League Best and Fairest winner Welstead netting a converted field goal during her side's PumpPlay late in the first half.



Welstead raced into the D and fired in an angled shot which eluded everyone and went in at the far post. She wrong-footed WA keeper Aleisha Power to add the conversion to make it 3-0.



Sage Rogers-Uff and Shanea Tonkin scored second-half goals for WA but both missed their conversion attempts.



Rogers-Uff pulled one back in the 41st minute from point-blank range after a good run from Kathryn Slattery. SA keeper Ash Wells made a good low save to deny her from the conversion attempt.



Tonkin made it 3-2 with six minutes left when Wells couldn’t only parry Slattery’s shot. Wells pressured Tonkin well from the conversion attempt with the Diamond blazing over the top in a crucial play.



WA used their PumpPlay in the final five minutes but couldn’t find a winner.



SA Hotshots 3 (Hetem 3, 3', 41') WA Thundersticks 5 (Gavranich 42', 42', 59' PP, 59'), Adelaide



Gavranich netted five goals to give a WA side with six debutants a dramatic win over the Hotshots in Adelaide on Sunday afternoon.



WA were trailing 3-0 after Ross Hetem's third goal in the 41st minute, before a remarkable late rally with Gavranich converting two field goals and scoring in the Thundersticks' PumpPlay.



Hetem had opened the scoring when he dived in at the far post and steered a shot past Tyler Lovell in the third minute. He produced a clever dink from the conversion attempt to make it 2-0.



Hetem looked to seal the win with a close-range 41st minute strike but left the door open when he failed with his conversion attempt as Lovell stood up to another attempted lob.



Gavranich made him pay almost immediately, scoring with a close-range deflection from the restart which he coolly converted.



With WA taking their PumpPlay with five minutes to go, Gavranich netted a dramatic 59th minute winner forcing home from close-range after a low cross. Gavranich’s conversion added icing on the cake.



Hockey Australia media release