By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia failed to find their footing yet again, when they lost 6-1 to Australia in the Eighth Edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup Sunday.





The hosts had lost to India 2-1 on Saturday, and after a day's rest will play New Zealand on Tuesday.



Malaysia's solitary goal was scored by Haikal Hasrin in the 37th minute, while Australia's goals were scored by Hayden Beltz (eighth), Alec Rasmussen (26th), Damon Steffens (44th), Jake Staines (45th), Coby Green (53rd) and Damon Steffens (54th).



In another match, Japan continued their giant killing spree when they beat silver medallist Britain 2-1.



This hard fought win came at the back of a 2-1 victory over defending champions Australia at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru on Saturday.



Japan scored two early goals and then kept the 2015 champions at bay for the rest of the game.



Kosei Kawabe (10th) and Raiki Fujishima (29th) scored for Japan whilem the Britain goal was delivered by Stuart Rushmere (30th).



India hammered New Zealand 7-1 with goals from Prabhjot Singh (sixth), Shilanand Lakra (15th, 43rd), Harmanjit Singh (21st), Mohamed Faraz (23th), Abhishek (50th) and Mandeep Mor (60th).



The Kiwi consolation was scored by Sam Hiha in the 53rd minute.



Britain coach Jon Bleby gave credit to the Japanese for their good display.



“Japan is a good team and played very well. They took their chances and made sure their defensive play was up to mark.



“I must say that we too had a good game and was in the match at the fourth quarter to get the goals. But unfortunately, we failed to finish the moves we created,” he said.



Japanese coach Hiroki Sakamoto said: "It was a good performance and we played much better than the first game (against Australia). Still, there are several areas for us to improve on. We want to keep the momentum going into the next match.



After a days rest, Japan will try and upset India.



RESULTS: Japan 2 Britain 1; India 7 New Zealand 1; Australia 6 Malaysia 1.



MONDAY: REST DAY



TUESDAY: Australia v Britain (4.05pm); India v Japan (6.05pm); New Zealand v Malaysia (8.35pm).



NOTE: All matches at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium and telecast live over RTM.



STANDINGS



P W D L F A pts

INDIA 2 2 0 0 9 2 6

JAPAN 2 2 0 0 4 2 6

AUSTRALIA 2 1 0 1 7 3 3

BRITAIN 2 1 0 1 4 4 3

MALAYSIA 2 0 0 2 2 8 0

NEW ZEALAND 2 0 0 2 3 10 0



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey