India hunt down Kiwis

Published on Monday, 08 October 2018
Beat NZ 7-1 to climb to top of table


Prabhjot Singh celebrates with Harmanjit Singh after scoring India’s first goal. HI

Johor Bahru - The Indian junior men’s hockey team thrashed New Zealand 7-1 to register its second consecutive win at the 8th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Sunday.



Prabhjot Singh (6th minute), Shilanand Lakra (15th, 43rd), Harmanjit Singh (21st), Mohd Faraz (23rd), Abhishek (50th) and skipper Mandeep Mor (60th) scored for India. Sam Hiha pulled one back for New Zealand in the 53rd minute.

“This is the kind of hockey we want to see the boys play,” India coach Jude Felix said. “It was a complete game and we need to keep the momentum going. We will continue to take one game at a time and not worry whom we play next. We must improve our game and focus on each match,” he added.

India take on Japan in their third match on Tuesday. Japan continued their surprising run with an upset 2-1 win over Great Britain. With two consecutive wins, Japan are second in the table, behind India only on goal difference. Australia hammered hosts Malaysia 6-1 to climb to third, ahead of Britain on goal difference.

The Tribune

