By GEOFFREY ANENE





Action between Kenya and Australia during the opening Pool "B" match of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires on October 7, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY



Kenya got a rude welcome at the Youth Olympic Games in men’s five-a-side hockey after being humiliated 7-0 by Australia in Buenos Aires on Sunday.





Kevin Lugalia’s charges soaked in goals from James Collins and Miles Davis, who sounded the boards twice each, with Lain Carr, Allistair Murray and Ben White contributing one apiece.



Lugalia attributed the humiliating loss to stage fright.



“We played well. We were punished on turnovers. The boys have to overcome stage fright. We remain positive that our next match will bring good tidings,” he told Nation Sport on phone.



Kenya, which is making its debut in men’s five-a-side field hockey at the Youth Olympics, was unlucky not to get on the score sheet.



Richard Wanganga, Robinson Omutekete, Brian Nyabuti, Edson Ndombi and Bryton Ndwati had their shots saved by goalkeeper Starkie Chris.



The Kenyans will meet Canada on Monday, India (Tuesday), Bangladesh (Thursday) and Austria in other Pool ‘B’ matches.



India opened its campaign by thrashing neighbours Bangladesh 10-0, while Canada suffered a narrow 3-2 beating at the hands of Austria.



Pool ‘A’ comprises of Argentina, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Vanuatu and Zambia. Malaysia hit Vanuatu 14-0 as Poland ran out 6-3 winners against Mexico. Hosts Argentina hammered Africa’s other representative Zambia 6-2.



The top four teams from the two pools will advance to quarter-finals. Teams which will finish group stage action in fifth place will face off in a 9/10 place playoff. Bottom-ranked sides will clash in a classification match to decide number 11 and 12 (last).



Daily Nation