Vanuatu humbled

Published on Monday, 08 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 39
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men's hockey team went on a rampage when they hammered Vanuatu 14-0 in the Third Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.



Malaysia next play Mexico on Monday followed by Zambia on Tuesday and are expected to win by big margins as well.

Their only challenge at the group stage is expected to come from hosts Argentina on Wednesday, followed by Poland the next day.

Akhimullah Anuar Esook top-scored with seven goals (4th, 6th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 20th). Noor Firdaus Rosdi and Muhibuddin Moharam scored two each, while Amirul Hamizan Azahar, Arif Syafie Ishak and Syarman Mat Tee scored one each.

