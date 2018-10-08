Winning Starts For Australia At Youth Olympics Hockey 5s
Ben Somerford
Australia’s men’s and women’s teams have both started with big wins at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in the Hockey 5s competition on Monday morning (AEDT).
Men’s reigning gold medallists Australia defeated Kenya 7-0 in their clash with Alistair Murray and James Collins both scoring doubles.
Lain Carr, Ben White and Miles Davis also hit the scoresheet as Australia turned a 3-0 half-time lead into a 7-0 triumph.
In the women’s competition, Australia knocked off Zimbabwe 10-0 with Courtney Schonell scoring four goals.
Amy Lawton, captain Morgan Mathison, Jolie Sertorio, Grace Young, Naomi Duncan and Maddison Smith all netted as Australia again converted a 3-0 half-time lead into a sizeable victory.
Australia are up against Bangladesh (4am AEDT) next in the men’s and Namibia in the women’s (1am AEDT).
For the first time ever, there will be 24/7 streaming Youth Olympic Games coverage through www.olympics.com.au/live-stream.
Australian Schedule (all times AEDT):
Men’s Hockey
Monday 8 October 1am – Australia v Kenya
Tuesday 9 October 4am – Australia v Bangladesh
Wednesday 10 October 1am – Australia v Canada
Thursday 11 October 7:45am – Australia v India
Friday 12 October 1:45am – Australia v Austria
Women’s Hockey
Monday 8 October 3:30am – Australia v Zimbabwe
Tuesday 9 October 1am – Australia v Namibia
Wednesday 10 October 5:30am – Australia v Poland
Thursday 11 October 12:15am – Australia v China
Friday 12 October 5:30am – Australia v Mexico
Selected Australian Teams:
Men’s Hockey
Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW
James Collins (18), Perth, WA
Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW
Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC
Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC
Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA
Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC
Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA
Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC
Women’s Hockey
Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA
Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW
Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC
Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD
Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC
Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW
Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA
Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW
Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW
Hockey Australia media release