Ben Somerford



Australia’s men’s and women’s teams have both started with big wins at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in the Hockey 5s competition on Monday morning (AEDT).





Men’s reigning gold medallists Australia defeated Kenya 7-0 in their clash with Alistair Murray and James Collins both scoring doubles.



Lain Carr, Ben White and Miles Davis also hit the scoresheet as Australia turned a 3-0 half-time lead into a 7-0 triumph.



In the women’s competition, Australia knocked off Zimbabwe 10-0 with Courtney Schonell scoring four goals.



Amy Lawton, captain Morgan Mathison, Jolie Sertorio, Grace Young, Naomi Duncan and Maddison Smith all netted as Australia again converted a 3-0 half-time lead into a sizeable victory.



Australia are up against Bangladesh (4am AEDT) next in the men’s and Namibia in the women’s (1am AEDT).



Australian Schedule (all times AEDT):

Men’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 1am – Australia v Kenya

Tuesday 9 October 4am – Australia v Bangladesh

Wednesday 10 October 1am – Australia v Canada

Thursday 11 October 7:45am – Australia v India

Friday 12 October 1:45am – Australia v Austria



Women’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 3:30am – Australia v Zimbabwe

Tuesday 9 October 1am – Australia v Namibia

Wednesday 10 October 5:30am – Australia v Poland

Thursday 11 October 12:15am – Australia v China

Friday 12 October 5:30am – Australia v Mexico



Selected Australian Teams:

Men’s Hockey

Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW

James Collins (18), Perth, WA

Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW

Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC

Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC

Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA

Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC

Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA

Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC



Women’s Hockey

Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA

Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW

Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC

Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD

Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC

Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW

Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA

Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW

Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW



Hockey Australia media release