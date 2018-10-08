Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

3rd Youth Olympic Games - Day 1

Published on Monday, 08 October 2018 10:00
Buenos Aires (ARG)

Men's results

POL 6 MEX 3
MAS 14 VAN 0
AUS 7 KEN 0
IND 10 BAN 0
CAN 2 AUT 3
ARG 6 ZAM 2

Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamMatchesGoals 
PlayedWonDrawLostForAgainstDiffPoints
1
MAS
Malaysia
 1 1 0 0 3
2
ARG
Argentina
 1 1 0 0 3
3
POL
Poland
 1 1 0 0 3
4
MEX
Mexico
 1 0 0 1 0
5
ZAM
Zambia
 1 0 0 1 0
6
VAN
Vanuatu
 1 0 0 1 0

Pool B

RankTeamMatchesGoals 
PlayedWonDrawLostForAgainstDiffPoints
1
IND
India
 1 1 0 0 3
2
AUS
Australia
 1 1 0 0 3
3
AUT
Austria
 1 1 0 0 3
4
CAN
Canada
 1 0 0 1 0
5
KEN
Kenya
 1 0 0 1 0
6
BAN
Bangladesh
 1 0 0 1 0


Women's results

IND 4 AUT 2
RSA 4 URU 3
AUS 10 ZIM 0
CHN 8 NAM 0
ARG 21 VAN 0
POL 1 MEX 1

Pool Standings

Women's Preliminary Round Pool A  Women's Preliminary Round Pool B

RankTeamMatchesGoals 
PlayedWonDrawLostForAgainstDiffPoints
1
ARG
Argentina
 1 1 0 0 3
2
IND
India
 1 1 0 0 3
3
RSA
South Africa
 1 1 0 0 3
4
URU
Uruguay
 1 0 0 1 0
5
AUT
Austria
 1 0 0 1 0
6
VAN
Vanuatu
 1 0 0 1 0

Pool B

RankTeamMatchesGoals 
PlayedWonDrawLostForAgainstDiffPoints
1
AUS
Australia
 1 1 0 0 3
2
CHN
China
 1 1 0 0 3
3
MEX
Mexico
 1 0 1 0 1
3
POL
Poland
 1 0 1 0 1
5
NAM
Namibia
 1 0 0 1 0
6
ZIM
Zimbabwe
 1 0 0 1 0


Official Site

