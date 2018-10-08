3rd Youth Olympic Games - Day 1
Buenos Aires (ARG)
Men's results
POL 6 MEX 3
MAS 14 VAN 0
AUS 7 KEN 0
IND 10 BAN 0
CAN 2 AUT 3
ARG 6 ZAM 2
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Goals
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Points
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Goals
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Points
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Women's results
IND 4 AUT 2
RSA 4 URU 3
AUS 10 ZIM 0
CHN 8 NAM 0
ARG 21 VAN 0
POL 1 MEX 1
Pool Standings
Women's Preliminary Round Pool A Women's Preliminary Round Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Goals
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Points
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Goals
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Points
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0