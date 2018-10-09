By Kasozi Balikuddembe



The club won both the Men and Women titles in a strong field of players that lit up the two day competition.





Wananchi’s perpetual dorminance tales in Ugandan hockey prevailed in this year’s edition of the UHA Indepedence Gala that ended Sunday at the National Hockey Stadium, Lugoogo.



Besides the main league, the gals is another major contest off the Uganda Hockey Association’s calendar throughout the year. Still it offers an extra opportunity with a platform for youngsters on the local scene.



Christopher Angulu’s third minute effort was enough to give Wananchi a slim 1-0 win over Weatherhead in the men’s category.



The two giants continue to remain the main challengers in local events maintaining a two horse race in the league as well. For Weatherhead’s Timothy Ntumba he was personally consoled as his seven goals earned him top scorer.



Meanwhile Doreen Mbabazi’s five goals not only guided Wananchi to the Women’s final but also earned her female topscorer in the competition. However Doreen Asiimwe’s last penalty take was the tie breaker in the final against a spirited Rhino. The game had gone goaless in normal time.



It remains to be seen whether Wananchi will wrap up the season with doubles as they remain leaders in both the Men and Women standings in the National Hockey League.



UHA Independence Gala



Final



Men



Wananchi 1 Weatherhead 0



Women



Wananchi 0 Rhino 0 (Wanachi win on penalties)



MVP



Men



Emmanuel Baguma (Wananchi



Women



Vero Atima (Rhino)



Top scorer



Women – Mbabazi Doreen – 5 goals (Wananchi )

Men – Ntumba Timothy – 7 goals (Weatherhead)



Best Goalie



Women – Sylvia Giramia (Wananchi )

Men – Joseph Ochan (Wananchi)



New Vision