by Helge Schütz





Tristan Fallis of DTS in action against Ivan Semedo of Saints



SAINTS moved to within touching distance of the Namibian Men's Premier League title after beating Windhoek Old Boys and DTS in Bank Windhoek Field Hockey matches over the weekend.





On Friday night they recorded their second victory against the defending champions Old Boys this season with a thrilling 6-4 win, while on Saturday they were made to work hard before beating DTS 2-1.



The two victories kept Saints' unbeaten record in tact and with only one match remaining, they now just need a draw to make sure of winning the title.



On Friday, they started off with a bang against Old Boys, going 2-0 ahead after only three minutes. Cody van der Merwe opened the scoring from a short corner, while Nico Neethling soon made it 2-0 with a fine back stick shot.



Old Boys, however, struck back when they won a short corner and although it was saved, Riaan Kruger pounced to put the loose ball into the net.



With Liam Hermanus and Nico Neethling causing havoc with their incisive attacks, more chances came Saints' way and Hermanus made it 3-1 when he latched onto a Neethling pass midway through the second chukka.



In a frenetic passage of play, Old Boys immediately struck back when Kruger scored his second goal with a great back stick shot, but Saints soon went 4-2 ahead when Fagan Hansen's shot was cleared off the line and Hermanus pounced to put the loose ball into the net.



Saints went 5-2 ahead in the second half when Neethling scored his second goal from a counter-attack, but Old Boys showed great resolve to reduce the deficit to 5-4 after a penalty by Siabonga Martyins and a fine counter-attacking goal by Dylan Finch.



In the final chukka Saints piled on the attacks, but could not get past Old Boys goalie Jacobus Coetzee who brought off some spectacular saves.



Saints' pressure, however, finally told when they won a penalty in the last minute and Hermanus completed his hat-trick from the spot to make the final score 6-4.



On Saturday, Saints had to overcome stiff resistance from DTS before winning their match 2-1.



Damien Schutz opened Saints account when he scored from a Cody van der Merwe pass, while Liam Hermanus also found the net, but his goal was disallowed for an infringement.



DTS, however, drew level JP Britz rounded off a fine counter-attack in the second chukka.



Saints enjoyed the territorial advantage, but DTS defended well with Lenard Fick at the forefront, while their goalie Liam Janse van Rensburg also brought off some fine saves.



Saints' pressure finally told when Hermanus stabbed in a loose ball midway through the second half to clinch the victory.



On Saturday, Old Boys made sure that they remain in contention for the title when they thrashed Nust 11-1, with Siabonga Martins and Dylan Finch both scoring hat-tricks.



With one round of matches now remaining, Saints lead the log on 24 points, followed by WOB on 20, while DTS trail in third position on eight points.



The women's league, meanwhile, is heading for an exciting climax with WOB, Angels and Saints all still in the running to win the title.



On Friday night, WOB and Angels played to a 1-1 draw in a hard fought encounter. Both goals came in the first chukka, with Melissa Gillies putting Angels ahead with a field goal, while Annelien Davin replied for WOB three minutes later.



In a dour battle, neither side could find the net after that and they had to settle for a draw.



In other matches over the weekend, Angels were also held to a 1-1 draw by DTS, although they managed to beat Wanderers 3-2.



Old Boys now lead the log on 11 points, but Angels and Saints are both just one point behind, while Saints also have two matches in hand on the leaders.



The Namibian