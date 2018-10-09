



Over 200 England Masters players and team officials enjoyed an evening at the Toshiba TVs Anniversary International last Wednesday.





They were the guests of England Hockey to celebrate their success in the Masters World Cup tournaments that were held in Spain during the summer.



England have sixteen squads from Over 35s through to Mens Over 75s and in all they secured eight gold medals, four silver medals and three bronze medals in their respective competitions, easily the best haul by any country.



The Gold medals were shared by Women’s and Men’s squads. The Women’s Over 35, 55s, 60s and 65s were victorious as were the Men’s Over 40s, 55s, 65s and 70s. Silver medals were won by the Women’s Over 45s and Men’s Over 35s, 60s, 75s. Bronze medals were won by Women’s Over 40s and 50s and Men’s Over 45s.







The evening started with a drinks reception at the Velodrome with England Hockey CEO Sally Munday addressing those present and offering her congratulations to the players and thanks to the team personnel for their support of the teams.



Guests then transferred to the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre to watch the Great Britain men take on Belgium, including a half time congratulations from pitchside presenter Michael Kurn.



For some of those present it was also a chance to catch up with the 1988 Great Britain squad members with whom many had played in either representative or club hockey in the past. It was a wonderful evening of celebration of everything hockey.



England Hockey Board Media release