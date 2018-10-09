Ben Somerford







The representative teams for the 2019 Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge on the Gold Coast have been named based on performances at the 2018 Men’s and Women’s Masters Australian Championships completed this weekend in Bunbury and Lismore.





Last week the teams for the Men’s 35s, 40s and 45s were named with the latest announcement including teams from the Men’s Over-50s through to the 75s.



On the Women’s side, the announcement includes sides from the Over-35s through to the 65s.



The 2019 Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge will be played on the Gold Coast from 30 April - 4 May 2019.



Matches will be played at both the Gold Coast Hockey Centre and the Nikki Hudson Centre in Runaway Bay.



Men's Masters Australian Teams:



Over 50s

Coach: Michael O'Brien

Manager: Paula Dick



Captain: Alan Dick WA

Vice Captain: Ashley Grummitt Vic

Vice Captain: Gordon Brown Qld



Ged Aitchison Qld

Philip Barrett Vic

Robert Behets WA

Chris Clark NSW

Peter Connolly WA

Mark Ellis NSW

Shane Gesch Qld

Dean Lomax WAC

Craig McBride Vic

Leon Phillips ACT

Damian Smith Tas

Michael Warren Qld

Dean Wightman Qld



Shadows

Leon Achilles Qld

Sean Read Qld

Darran Wilson WA

Darryn Marjoram NSW

Danny Lee Vic

Wayne Porter WAC

Mark Greaves NSW

Peter Bewick WA

Chris Pittaway Qld

Chris Lucas ACT

Scott McDonald WA

Matthew Needham WA

Brian Paxton Vic

Rowan Bridley Tas

Dale Neaves NSW

Stuart Darby Qld



Over 55s

Coach: Cam Fairbrother

Manager: Sue Hollier



Captain: Phil Frost Vic

Vice Captain: Allan Kidd WAC



Amauri Amat NSW

Robert Barratt Qld

Andre Cabral NSW

David Collier NSW

Michael Collins NSW

Alan Ferguson Qld

Christopher Fenton Qld

Peter Gaggin Tas

Michael Hallam WA

Michael Russ NSW

Brian Saxby WA

Paul Scicluna WA

Phillip Shaw Qld

Andrew Small Qld



Shadows

Bruce Buchanan Qld

Kevin Rule NSW

Stephen Hood ACT

Paul Marquardt Qld

Peter Outtrim NSW

Kevin Sherman NSW

Peter Storer SA

Michael Irby NSW

Phillip Price NSW

Jeremy Walsh WA

Colin Trinder NSW



Over 60s

Coach: Rob Lawson

Manager: Carolyn Campbell



Captain: Paul Murray WAC

Vice Captain: David Campbell NSW



Neil Chaseling Qld

Martin Ferrari WA

Ian Ferreira Vic

Clive Harrison NSW

Colin Howell WA

Warren Jenkins NSW

Lyle Kenny WA

Peter Mann Qld

Graham Miller WA

Craig Paton Vic

Robert Redding NSW

Geoff Robinson WA

Norman Same Vic

Don Trewin NSW



Shadows

Noel Morrison WA

Ian Hoddinott Qld

Paul Spencer NSW

Richard Kermonde Vic

Stephen Sawyers Qld

Paul Leadbetter NSW

Jeff Rendell Qld

Mark Finch NSW



65s

Coach: Mark Ford

Manager: Robert Thompson



Captain: Bruce Snape NSW

Vice Captain: Greg Richards Qld



Peter Byrne Vic

Russel Clucas NSW

Dennis Cranston NSW

Noel French NSW

Geoffrey Lewis Vic

Dennis Martin Vic

John McDonald NSW

Rob Meagher Vic

Rob Milne Qld

Allen Schasser Qld

Peter Shepherd ACT

David Spiden Vic

Andrew Terrey NSW

Neil Waywood WAC



Shadows:

Peter Fogels WA

Kevin Redden Vic

John O'Donohue Qld

David Prior NSW

Rick McConnell NSW

Eddie Bartnik WA

Stan Hart NSW



70s

Coach: Ric Roberts

Captain: Len Blyth WA

Vice Captain: Winson Inkster



Peter Andrews WA

William Campbell

Ashley Challenor WA

Neil Coster Vic

Eric Davies SA

Anton Dekens Qld

Rodney Dyson SA

John Hamilton Vic

Gerry Knights NSW

Ian Macdonald SA

Robert McNeil SA

Angelo Strano WAC

Doug Truman NSW

Heath Tyrell WA

Jeff Wait SA

Simon Williams WA



Shadows:

Laurie Robinson Qld

Allan Harris WAC

Harry Fernandez NSW

Alan Mass

David Edwards NSW

Marvin Heaston SA



75s

Coach: TBC

Manager: TBC



Jim Banks WA

John Burt Vic

Tony Cohan NSW

Terry Daly NSW

Barry Eager Vic

Julian Gardner WAC

Rob Meagher Vic

Richard Osborne WAC

Van Richards-Smith Qld

Arthur Rowe Qld

David Sinclair Vic

Ron Todero Vic

Ronald Venables WA

Errol Weston Qld

Colin Whittaker NSW

Ian Wright Vic



Umpires:



Australian Masters are pleased to announce the following umpires have been selected as Australian Umpires for the 2019 Trans Tasman series:

Robert Bullock (QLD)

David Coles (NSW)

Robert Sutton (NSW)

Scott Orth (QLD)

David Ross (NSW)

Simon Thresher (NSW)

Peter Whight (VIC)



Women's Masters Australian Teams:



Over 35 Team

Rosie Ballard VIC *

Shannon Donald QLD*

Rebecca Anderson SA

Rowena Anderson QLD

Sharni Barton ACT

Belinda Cameron QLD

Jessica Chad QLD

Renee Dunstan NSW

Karena Gilroy NSW

Kelly Ince QLD

Kylie O’Donohue QLD

Amanda Paech QLD

Kim Reibel QLD

Sarah Walton QLD

Jacinta Wells SA

Julia Wilson NSW



Shadows

Alison Bray QLD

Fiona Clark NSW

Rachel Davis NSW

Sarah Gray SA

Kylie Pink QLD

Prudence Walker NSW



Over 40 Team

Jill Hay NSW*

Christine Johnstone VIC*

Kim Addison ACT

Lisa Blake VIC

Kristie Greville NSW

Georgina Gunner NSW

Reita Holmes ACT

Amanda Meech NSW

Tamsin Nelson VIC

Jodi Nield WA

Belinda Page VIC

Helen Rackham ACT

Kim Trezise VIC

Deborah West SA

Natalie Williams QLD

Lucy Withers SA



Shadows

Kylie Blackmore QLD

Katrina Brown NSW

Catherine Diamond NSW

Debbie Dolan QLD

Serene Peiti NSW

Georgina Sayer VIC

Jodi Webb NSW



Over 45 Team

Anita Scott WA *

Sharon Williams NSW *

Julia Ashmore VIC

Amanda Cruickshank QLD

Denise Gersbach NSW

Tracey Makings NSW

Sue Marcussen QLD

Melissa Mendham NSW

Tania Parker NSW

Janet Peters QLD

Janelle Pitman NSW

Narelle Richardson VIC

Kyme Rowe VIC

Trina Tromp NSW

Katy Vipond WA

Alison Wilson NSW



Shadows

Letitia Bolton NSW

Tammy Hansford VIC

Nicole Ilich WA

Caroline Jones QLD

Catherine Pfingst QLD

Tina Walker NSW



Over 50 Team

Julie Ashton-Lucy QLD *

Megan Boyd VIC *

Carolyn Beresford NSW

Michelle Bisson NSW

Sandra Black ACT

Tracy Bradford NSW

Christine Cannon NSW

Jenny Feltham ACT

Annie Ferguson ACT

Robyn Himbeck WA

Michelle Kennedy NSW

Wendy Pearce QLD

Kelli Reilly WA

Josephine Springthorpe NSW

Julie Waddell WA

Helen Walls Qld



Shadows

Michelle Breytenbach NSW

Lyn Collett ACT

Marie Fulbert- Hadet WA

Vicki McAllister WA

Natalie Naumann QLD

Joanna Symes QLD



Over 55 Team

Kerrie Nealon NSW *

Cyndy Slade NSW *

Judy Bailiff WA

Katrina Bayldon QLD

Gail Blackwell QLD

Jo-Anne Bowman QLD

Peri Buckley SA

Pippa Button WA

Joanne Crosland NSW

Marie Fulbert-Hadet WA

Karen Iwanuscha QLD

Terri Read QLD

Ruth Ryan VIC

Jan Saul QLD

Gabrielle Whelan NSW

Ingrid Woods QLD



Shadows

Amanda Beukes NSW

Angie Carpini NSW

Susan Elizabeth Clark WA

Angela Dean NSW

Cathryn Forbes QLD

Lurline Froude QLD

Donna Parsons NSW

Helen Sharpe QLD



Over 60 Team

Lyn Hill QLD *

Noreen Walton QLD *

Sharon Anderson QLD

Sue Barling VIC

Leonie Barrett VIC

Deborah Burchard QLD

Diane Fraser QLD

Kirsty McIntosh NSW

Susan Mott QLD

Barbara Muldoon NSW

Myra Reilly QLD

Karen Russ VIC

Jane Slater SA

Susan Thomas NSW

Lynne Trustum SA

Megan Ward QLD



Shadows

Sue Bessell NSW

Belle Davis QLD

Lyn Dockrill NSW

Alison Fleming WA

Annie Hudson QLD

Jen Kiel SA

Fleur Paton VIC

Deidre Rasmussen QLD

Cheryl Rutherford NSW



Over 65 Team

Sue Briggs NSW *

Janese McDougall WA *

Gail Anderson WA

Carolyn Ayres VIC

Pattie Davis WA

Janet Driver VIC

Robin Gorton NSW

Jennifer Grey NSW

Janis Hutton NSW

Maureen Massey NSW

Margaret McIlwraith SA

Patricia McMillan ACT

Janette Richards QLD

Barbara Ryan NSW

Kaylene Toovey QLD

Kerrie Wood NSW



Shadows

Jane Alcorn VIC

Karen Allan WA

Jan Galloway QLD

Joan Hart NSW

Helen Lansdown NSW

Mary Lofthouse VIC

Catherine McFarlane WA

Gloria McPherson NSW

Kathy Worth QLD



Hockey Australia media release