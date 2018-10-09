Masters Challenge Representative Teams Named
Ben Somerford
The representative teams for the 2019 Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge on the Gold Coast have been named based on performances at the 2018 Men’s and Women’s Masters Australian Championships completed this weekend in Bunbury and Lismore.
Last week the teams for the Men’s 35s, 40s and 45s were named with the latest announcement including teams from the Men’s Over-50s through to the 75s.
On the Women’s side, the announcement includes sides from the Over-35s through to the 65s.
The 2019 Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge will be played on the Gold Coast from 30 April - 4 May 2019.
Matches will be played at both the Gold Coast Hockey Centre and the Nikki Hudson Centre in Runaway Bay.
Men's Masters Australian Teams:
Over 50s
Coach: Michael O'Brien
Manager: Paula Dick
Captain: Alan Dick WA
Vice Captain: Ashley Grummitt Vic
Vice Captain: Gordon Brown Qld
Ged Aitchison Qld
Philip Barrett Vic
Robert Behets WA
Chris Clark NSW
Peter Connolly WA
Mark Ellis NSW
Shane Gesch Qld
Dean Lomax WAC
Craig McBride Vic
Leon Phillips ACT
Damian Smith Tas
Michael Warren Qld
Dean Wightman Qld
Shadows
Leon Achilles Qld
Sean Read Qld
Darran Wilson WA
Darryn Marjoram NSW
Danny Lee Vic
Wayne Porter WAC
Mark Greaves NSW
Peter Bewick WA
Chris Pittaway Qld
Chris Lucas ACT
Scott McDonald WA
Matthew Needham WA
Brian Paxton Vic
Rowan Bridley Tas
Dale Neaves NSW
Stuart Darby Qld
Over 55s
Coach: Cam Fairbrother
Manager: Sue Hollier
Captain: Phil Frost Vic
Vice Captain: Allan Kidd WAC
Amauri Amat NSW
Robert Barratt Qld
Andre Cabral NSW
David Collier NSW
Michael Collins NSW
Alan Ferguson Qld
Christopher Fenton Qld
Peter Gaggin Tas
Michael Hallam WA
Michael Russ NSW
Brian Saxby WA
Paul Scicluna WA
Phillip Shaw Qld
Andrew Small Qld
Shadows
Bruce Buchanan Qld
Kevin Rule NSW
Stephen Hood ACT
Paul Marquardt Qld
Peter Outtrim NSW
Kevin Sherman NSW
Peter Storer SA
Michael Irby NSW
Phillip Price NSW
Jeremy Walsh WA
Colin Trinder NSW
Over 60s
Coach: Rob Lawson
Manager: Carolyn Campbell
Captain: Paul Murray WAC
Vice Captain: David Campbell NSW
Neil Chaseling Qld
Martin Ferrari WA
Ian Ferreira Vic
Clive Harrison NSW
Colin Howell WA
Warren Jenkins NSW
Lyle Kenny WA
Peter Mann Qld
Graham Miller WA
Craig Paton Vic
Robert Redding NSW
Geoff Robinson WA
Norman Same Vic
Don Trewin NSW
Shadows
Noel Morrison WA
Ian Hoddinott Qld
Paul Spencer NSW
Richard Kermonde Vic
Stephen Sawyers Qld
Paul Leadbetter NSW
Jeff Rendell Qld
Mark Finch NSW
65s
Coach: Mark Ford
Manager: Robert Thompson
Captain: Bruce Snape NSW
Vice Captain: Greg Richards Qld
Peter Byrne Vic
Russel Clucas NSW
Dennis Cranston NSW
Noel French NSW
Geoffrey Lewis Vic
Dennis Martin Vic
John McDonald NSW
Rob Meagher Vic
Rob Milne Qld
Allen Schasser Qld
Peter Shepherd ACT
David Spiden Vic
Andrew Terrey NSW
Neil Waywood WAC
Shadows:
Peter Fogels WA
Kevin Redden Vic
John O'Donohue Qld
David Prior NSW
Rick McConnell NSW
Eddie Bartnik WA
Stan Hart NSW
70s
Coach: Ric Roberts
Captain: Len Blyth WA
Vice Captain: Winson Inkster
Peter Andrews WA
William Campbell
Ashley Challenor WA
Neil Coster Vic
Eric Davies SA
Anton Dekens Qld
Rodney Dyson SA
John Hamilton Vic
Gerry Knights NSW
Ian Macdonald SA
Robert McNeil SA
Angelo Strano WAC
Doug Truman NSW
Heath Tyrell WA
Jeff Wait SA
Simon Williams WA
Shadows:
Laurie Robinson Qld
Allan Harris WAC
Harry Fernandez NSW
Alan Mass
David Edwards NSW
Marvin Heaston SA
75s
Coach: TBC
Manager: TBC
Jim Banks WA
John Burt Vic
Tony Cohan NSW
Terry Daly NSW
Barry Eager Vic
Julian Gardner WAC
Rob Meagher Vic
Richard Osborne WAC
Van Richards-Smith Qld
Arthur Rowe Qld
David Sinclair Vic
Ron Todero Vic
Ronald Venables WA
Errol Weston Qld
Colin Whittaker NSW
Ian Wright Vic
Umpires:
Australian Masters are pleased to announce the following umpires have been selected as Australian Umpires for the 2019 Trans Tasman series:
Robert Bullock (QLD)
David Coles (NSW)
Robert Sutton (NSW)
Scott Orth (QLD)
David Ross (NSW)
Simon Thresher (NSW)
Peter Whight (VIC)
Women's Masters Australian Teams:
Over 35 Team
Rosie Ballard VIC *
Shannon Donald QLD*
Rebecca Anderson SA
Rowena Anderson QLD
Sharni Barton ACT
Belinda Cameron QLD
Jessica Chad QLD
Renee Dunstan NSW
Karena Gilroy NSW
Kelly Ince QLD
Kylie O’Donohue QLD
Amanda Paech QLD
Kim Reibel QLD
Sarah Walton QLD
Jacinta Wells SA
Julia Wilson NSW
Shadows
Alison Bray QLD
Fiona Clark NSW
Rachel Davis NSW
Sarah Gray SA
Kylie Pink QLD
Prudence Walker NSW
Over 40 Team
Jill Hay NSW*
Christine Johnstone VIC*
Kim Addison ACT
Lisa Blake VIC
Kristie Greville NSW
Georgina Gunner NSW
Reita Holmes ACT
Amanda Meech NSW
Tamsin Nelson VIC
Jodi Nield WA
Belinda Page VIC
Helen Rackham ACT
Kim Trezise VIC
Deborah West SA
Natalie Williams QLD
Lucy Withers SA
Shadows
Kylie Blackmore QLD
Katrina Brown NSW
Catherine Diamond NSW
Debbie Dolan QLD
Serene Peiti NSW
Georgina Sayer VIC
Jodi Webb NSW
Over 45 Team
Anita Scott WA *
Sharon Williams NSW *
Julia Ashmore VIC
Amanda Cruickshank QLD
Denise Gersbach NSW
Tracey Makings NSW
Sue Marcussen QLD
Melissa Mendham NSW
Tania Parker NSW
Janet Peters QLD
Janelle Pitman NSW
Narelle Richardson VIC
Kyme Rowe VIC
Trina Tromp NSW
Katy Vipond WA
Alison Wilson NSW
Shadows
Letitia Bolton NSW
Tammy Hansford VIC
Nicole Ilich WA
Caroline Jones QLD
Catherine Pfingst QLD
Tina Walker NSW
Over 50 Team
Julie Ashton-Lucy QLD *
Megan Boyd VIC *
Carolyn Beresford NSW
Michelle Bisson NSW
Sandra Black ACT
Tracy Bradford NSW
Christine Cannon NSW
Jenny Feltham ACT
Annie Ferguson ACT
Robyn Himbeck WA
Michelle Kennedy NSW
Wendy Pearce QLD
Kelli Reilly WA
Josephine Springthorpe NSW
Julie Waddell WA
Helen Walls Qld
Shadows
Michelle Breytenbach NSW
Lyn Collett ACT
Marie Fulbert- Hadet WA
Vicki McAllister WA
Natalie Naumann QLD
Joanna Symes QLD
Over 55 Team
Kerrie Nealon NSW *
Cyndy Slade NSW *
Judy Bailiff WA
Katrina Bayldon QLD
Gail Blackwell QLD
Jo-Anne Bowman QLD
Peri Buckley SA
Pippa Button WA
Joanne Crosland NSW
Marie Fulbert-Hadet WA
Karen Iwanuscha QLD
Terri Read QLD
Ruth Ryan VIC
Jan Saul QLD
Gabrielle Whelan NSW
Ingrid Woods QLD
Shadows
Amanda Beukes NSW
Angie Carpini NSW
Susan Elizabeth Clark WA
Angela Dean NSW
Cathryn Forbes QLD
Lurline Froude QLD
Donna Parsons NSW
Helen Sharpe QLD
Over 60 Team
Lyn Hill QLD *
Noreen Walton QLD *
Sharon Anderson QLD
Sue Barling VIC
Leonie Barrett VIC
Deborah Burchard QLD
Diane Fraser QLD
Kirsty McIntosh NSW
Susan Mott QLD
Barbara Muldoon NSW
Myra Reilly QLD
Karen Russ VIC
Jane Slater SA
Susan Thomas NSW
Lynne Trustum SA
Megan Ward QLD
Shadows
Sue Bessell NSW
Belle Davis QLD
Lyn Dockrill NSW
Alison Fleming WA
Annie Hudson QLD
Jen Kiel SA
Fleur Paton VIC
Deidre Rasmussen QLD
Cheryl Rutherford NSW
Over 65 Team
Sue Briggs NSW *
Janese McDougall WA *
Gail Anderson WA
Carolyn Ayres VIC
Pattie Davis WA
Janet Driver VIC
Robin Gorton NSW
Jennifer Grey NSW
Janis Hutton NSW
Maureen Massey NSW
Margaret McIlwraith SA
Patricia McMillan ACT
Janette Richards QLD
Barbara Ryan NSW
Kaylene Toovey QLD
Kerrie Wood NSW
Shadows
Jane Alcorn VIC
Karen Allan WA
Jan Galloway QLD
Joan Hart NSW
Helen Lansdown NSW
Mary Lofthouse VIC
Catherine McFarlane WA
Gloria McPherson NSW
Kathy Worth QLD
Hockey Australia media release