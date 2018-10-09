Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia today announces an 18-member Under-21 Australian team for the 2018 Trans-Tasman Series in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand, later this year.





The team will play three games on Thursday 29 November, Saturday 1 December and Sunday 2 December against hosts New Zealand.



Former Hockeyroo Katrina Powell will coach the side, supported by Phil Burrows and Camilla Winch.



The tour is an opportunity to help develop the talent pathway in Australia and comes following a similar Development Tour for Australia’s Under-23s in China in early November.



The selectors have named the team following the Under-21 Australian Championships in Sydney in July.



Among the team is five members of the side currently competing at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires; Amy Lawton, Morgan Mathison, Courtney Schonell, Jolie Sertorio and Maddi Smith.



The team is due to fly out for New Zealand on Monday 26 November.



Under-21 Australian team for Trans-Tasman Series:

Athlete (Home State)

Sienna Archer (WA)

Alice Arnott (NSW)

Hannah Astbury (QLD)

Morgan Blamey (NSW)

Olivia Colasurdo (VIC)

Talei Forrest (ACT)

Andrea Gillard (NSW)

Rebecca Greiner (QLD)

Rachel Guy (VIC)

Carly James (VIC)

Amy Lawton (VIC)

Morgan Mathison (QLD)

Courtney Schonell (NSW)

Jolie Sertorio (WA)

Hattie Shand (SA)

Maddi Smith (NSW)

Michaela Spano (SA)

Abigail Wilson (NSW)



Hockey Australia media release