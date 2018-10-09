Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce a total of eight Scots selected for the men’s and women’s Great Britain Elite Development Programme (EDP).





Cameron Golden; Callum Mackenzie; Andrew McConnell; and Aidan McQuade have been selected for the men’s programme, and Emily Dark; Jennifer Eadie; Laura Swanson; and Charlotte Watson have been selected for the women’s programme.



The GB EDP has been launched as part of a strategic objective during the Tokyo 2020 cycle with the aim of developing medal winning Olympians of the future, with the selected athletes having shown their potential to achieve that during a comprehensive selection process.



While the GB EDP is not age categorised, it has been designed for players aged between 19-23. A total of 36 players have been selected for the women’s GB EDP and there is a strong Scottish representation.



Golden, Mackenzie, Swanson and Watson have all been EDP players since October 2017 and have represented the programme in a number of matches.



Neil Menzies and Graham Moodie will also continue their roles as Assistant Coaches on the programme.



Scottish Hockey’s Head of Performance Andy Tennant said,



“We are delighted to have eight representatives on the EDP programme in addition to the six players we have in and around the senior GB programme, particularly as we have four new faces breaking into the GB EDP system for the first time.



“Given that three of our girls have voluntarily opted out of the programme due to study, work commitments and playing abroad, I believe it shows that we are producing more and more athletes with the requisite qualities to be considered potential GB players.



“This is testament to both the hard work being done by the players themselves, the clubs supporting them and the outstanding coaches we have working in both our national age group and high performance programmes.”



Women



Emily Dark

Jennifer Eadie

Laura Swanson

Charlotte Watson



Men



Cameron Golden

Callum Mackenzie

Andrew McConnell

Aidan McQuade



Scottish Hockey Union media release