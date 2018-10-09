



The Great Britain Elite Development Programme (EDP) squads for the 2018/19 season have been selected, with each of the Home Nations well represented.





Launched last season, the GB EDP is part of a strategic objective during the Tokyo 2020 cycle to accelerate the development of future medal winning Olympians.



The programme has already seen great success since its inception, with three members of last year’s Men’s GB EDP squad – Rhys Smith, Jack Waller and Zach Wallace – all making their senior international debuts in the recent Anniversary International in partnership with Toshiba TVs.



Furthermore, several players have had the opportunity to train with the senior teams over the course of the past year while both teams also took part in Six Nations tournaments this summer.



Speaking about the announcement, Heather Williams – the Head of Elite Talent Development at GB Hockey – said: “My congratulations to all the players who have been selected to the 2018/19 squads.



“It’s great to see all Home Nation’s represented in both squads, including new members who have come through their respective U18 National Age Group programmes.



“My thanks to all the coaches, clubs, friends and families, whose support is critical to helping these players balance the demands of elite level hockey and realise their potential.”



While not age categorised, the EDP has been designed for athletes aged between 19-23 who may have the potential to become Olympic medallists. A thorough and comprehensive selection process has recently taken place.



Paul Revington will once again take charge of the Women’s GB EDP while Jon Bleby will be Head Coach of the men’s team, with GB Performance Director Ed Barney looking forward to seeing how the programme will develop further over the next year.



He commented: “The evolution of GB EDP has been a significant strategic focus for us through the first two years of the cycle - I am delighted to see the manner in which it has progressed and the quality of player development that we have seen.



“It’s exciting and inspiring to see some of these players train, perform and compete on a equal footing when they spend time with the senior programme.



“Culturally, the programme has made huge steps and is much more closely aligned to the demands and expectations of delivering medal winning senior international performances.



“Huge credit must go to Heather Williams, Paul Revington and Jon Bleby for the all the work they have invested over the past year. We wish those newly selected players all the best as they strive to become medal winning Olympians of the future.”



Both teams will attend a selection of training camps and tournaments across the coming months.



2018/19 Men’s GB EDP squad

Rohan Bhuhi – Loughborough Students/England

Rhys Bradshaw – Cardiff & Met/Wales

Adam Buckle – Nottingham University/England

Tom Crowson – Loughborough Students/England

Max Denniff – Durham University/England

Jacob Draper – Cardiff & Met/Wales

Cameron Golden – Grove Menzieshill/Scotland

Gareth Griffiths – Beeston & Nottingham Trent University/England

Ronan Harvey Kelly – Loughborough Students/England

Will Hewer – Beeston/England

Evan Kimber – Loughborough Students/England

Callum Mackenzie – Cardiff & Met & Nottingham Trent University/Scotland

Kyle Marshall – Beeston & Nottingham Trent University/England

James Mazarelo (GK) – Bowdon/England

Andrew McConnell – Western Wildcats/Scotland

Aidan McQuade – Grove Menzieshill/Scotland

Tim Nurse – Bath Buccaneers/England

James Oates – Hampstead & Westminster/England

Nick Park – Beeston & Nottingham Trent University/England

Josh Pavis – Nottingham University/England

Oliver Payne (GK) – Durham University/England

Matthew Ramshaw – Loughborough Students/England

Toby Reynolds Cotterill (GK) – Hampstead & Westminster/England

Stuart Rushmere – Bath Buccaneers/England

Tom Russell – Brooklands MU & Liverpool John Moores University/England

Duncan Scott – Exeter University/England

Tom Sorsby – Surbiton/England

Jack Turner – Durham University/England

Ross Vides – Durham University/England

Ioan Wall – Cardiff & Met & Swansea University/Wales

Eddie Way – Birmingham University/England

Daniel West – Loughborough Students/England



2018/19 Women’s EDP squad

Beth Bingham – Holcombe/Wales

Nicole Bowen – Exeter University & ISCA/England

Louisa Bray (GK) – Durham University/England

Freya Bull – Birmingham University /England

Esme Burge – Nottingham University/England

Meg Crowson – Cambridge/England

Emily Dark – Dundee Wanderers & University of St Andrews/Scotland

Jennifer Eadie – Clydesdale Western/Scotland

Tess Howard – Durham University/England

Caroline Hulme – Nottingham Trent University & Beeston/Wales

Eloise Laity – Buckingham/Wales

Catherine Ledesma – Birmingham University/England

Alexandra Malzer – Nottingham University/England

Harriet Mitchell – Birmingham University/England

Lizzie Neal – Loughborough University/England

Izzy Petter – Surbiton/England

Miriam Pritchard (GK) – Loughborough University/England

Lottie Ross – Nottingham University & Beeston/England

Katherine Somerville (GK) – Birmingham University/England

Eloise Stenner – Nottingham University & Beeston/England

Laura Swanson – Edinburgh University/Scotland

Charlotte Watson – Dundee Wanderers & Dundee University/Scotland

Alice Wills – Holcombe/England

Lily Wolstenholme – Nottingham University/England

