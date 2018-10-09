



The EHL will return to HC Oranje-Rood and Eindhoven for a week-long spectacular next Easter with the 12th winner of the world’s best club hockey competition set to be crowned.





It follows Oranje-Rood's qualification for the KO16, confirming they are in position to host the event runs from April 17 to 22 and will encompass the KO16 and KO8 rounds as well as the FINAL4 and the GRAND FINAL.



It will feature of the continent’s best clubs including the hosts Oranje-Rood, Germany’s Mannheimer HC, Belgium’s Royal Leopold and Three Rock Rovers who qualified via ROUND1 in Barcelona this weekend.



They will join the pre-qualified sides for the KO16: SV Kampong and AH&BC Amsterdam from the Netherland, Uhlenhorst Mülheim and Rot-Weiss Köln from Germany; KHC Dragons and Waterloo Ducks from Belgium, Spain’s Real Club de Polo and Club Egara, France’s Saint Germain, England’s Surbiton, Russia’s Dinamo Kazan and Scotland’s newcomers Grove Menzieshill.



Simon van der Boonen, chair of Oranje-Rood’s EHL committee, is excited to see the competition return to the Dutch city following some epic events in the past, most recently in 2017 for the KO16.



“Oranje-Rood cannot wait to organise and host the coming EHL rounds. At Easter in Eindhoven, join us for the best that European hockey has in terms of top sport, entertainment, full stadiums and a full range of side events.”



Chairman of the EHL board Hans Erik Tuijt added: “We are really happy to be back at Eindhoven and congratulate them for their hard-fought qualification for the KO16. It is one of the best facilities in European hockey and we look forward to filling their stands once again.



“Based on the EHL and Oranje-Rood’s successful co-operation in 2016, we know it will be a true festival that every hockey and sports fan will love.”



Oranje-Rood captain Mink van der Weerden, meanwhile, said: “Really looking forward to it. It made our task of qualifying for the KO16 here in Barcelona even more important.



“It’s an honour to host as a club. We did a really good job in organising it two years ago and every one of us is really keen to play in front of our home crowd.”



The live draw for the EHL KO16 will take place on October 21 at Oranje-Rood when the club play a home double-header with the men facing Den Bosch and the women meeting HDM.



Euro Hockey League media release