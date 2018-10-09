By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: National junior coach Nor Saiful Zaini admitted that half of his players are far from ready to play at international level.





The team are doing badly in the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Baru.



In the opening match on Saturday, Saiful’s team were edged 2-1 by India before losing 6-1 to Australia on the following day. They play New Zealand on Tuesday.



"Not ready. Nine players in the team are making their international debuts, and even though they played well in the recent China Tour, they could not cope against Australia," said Saiful in Johor Baru.



For the record, Malaysia, India and Australia are using mostly fringe players for the tournament as their best are representing their respective countries at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.



However, unlike India and Australia, Saiful’s side do not have a huge pool of quality players.



“We do not have eight players as they are in Buenos Aires. Although, I do not want to use this as an excuse, their absence has weakened the team.



"Their replacements here are not ready," stressed Nor Saiful.



Saiful’s core players, however, did well for Malaysia in the 14-0 thrashing of Vanuatu at the Youth Olympics on Sunday. They played Mexico late on Monday.



“We need to look at the bright side. The exposure in the SOJC is a good thing.



“I hope these players will use the tournament as a learning curve and also understand what they need to do in order to improve.



"We played open hockey against Australia as I did not want to hold back the boys at this stage.



"Now we are left with no option but to beat New Zealand and then Japan to finish among the top-four."



For the record, the last time Malaysia played the Kiwis was at the Uttar Pradesh Junior World Cup in 2016, where they lost 3-1.



TUESDAY: Australia v Britain (4.05pm); India v Japan (6.05pm); New Zealand v Malaysia (8.35pm).



NOTE: All matches at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium and telecast live over RTM.



STANDINGS



P W D L F A pts



INDIA 2 2 0 0 9 2 6

JAPAN 2 2 0 0 4 2 6

AUSTRALIA 2 1 0 1 7 3 3

BRITAIN 2 1 0 1 4 4 3

MALAYSIA 2 0 0 2 2 8 0

NEW ZEALAND 2 0 0 2 3 10 0



