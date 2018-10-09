Ben Somerford



Australia’s Hockey 5s teams have had mixed results overnight at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.





Australia defeated Bangladesh 4-3 in the men’s competition but went down 4-3 to Namibia in the women’s competition.



In the men’s, the Aussies raced away to a 3-1 half-time lead against Bangladesh with goals from brothers Bradley and Craig Marais as well as Ben White.



Australia pulled further ahead in the second half when Alistair Murray scored but Bangladesh netted two late goals to ensure a tense finish.



In the women’s, Australia were undone by a poor first-half where they trailed 4-1 at the break.



Amy Lawton’s first-half goal was sandwiched by Namibia’s four. Australia rallied in the second half with goals from Lawton and Maddi Smith but couldn’t get the leveller.



Australia are up against Canada (1am AEDT) next in the men’s and Poland in the women’s (5:30am AEDT) on Wednesday morning.



Click here to view men’s report



Click here to view women’s report



For the first time ever, there will be 24/7 streaming Youth Olympic Games coverage through www.olympics.com.au/live-stream.



Australian Schedule (all times AEDT):

Men’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 1am – Australia v Kenya

Tuesday 9 October 4am – Australia v Bangladesh

Wednesday 10 October 1am – Australia v Canada

Thursday 11 October 7:45am – Australia v India

Friday 12 October 1:45am – Australia v Austria



Women’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 3:30am – Australia v Zimbabwe

Tuesday 9 October 1am – Australia v Namibia

Wednesday 10 October 5:30am – Australia v Poland

Thursday 11 October 12:15am – Australia v China

Friday 12 October 5:30am – Australia v Mexico



Selected Australian Teams:

Men’s Hockey

Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW

James Collins (18), Perth, WA

Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW

Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC

Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC

Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA

Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC

Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA

Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC



Women’s Hockey

Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA

Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW

Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC

Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD

Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC

Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW

Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA

Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW

Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW



Hockey Australia media release