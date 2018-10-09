Mixed Results For Aussies In Youth Olympics Hockey 5s
Ben Somerford
Australia’s Hockey 5s teams have had mixed results overnight at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.
Australia defeated Bangladesh 4-3 in the men’s competition but went down 4-3 to Namibia in the women’s competition.
In the men’s, the Aussies raced away to a 3-1 half-time lead against Bangladesh with goals from brothers Bradley and Craig Marais as well as Ben White.
Australia pulled further ahead in the second half when Alistair Murray scored but Bangladesh netted two late goals to ensure a tense finish.
In the women’s, Australia were undone by a poor first-half where they trailed 4-1 at the break.
Amy Lawton’s first-half goal was sandwiched by Namibia’s four. Australia rallied in the second half with goals from Lawton and Maddi Smith but couldn’t get the leveller.
Australia are up against Canada (1am AEDT) next in the men’s and Poland in the women’s (5:30am AEDT) on Wednesday morning.
Click here to view men’s report
Click here to view women’s report
For the first time ever, there will be 24/7 streaming Youth Olympic Games coverage through www.olympics.com.au/live-stream.
Australian Schedule (all times AEDT):
Men’s Hockey
Monday 8 October 1am – Australia v Kenya
Tuesday 9 October 4am – Australia v Bangladesh
Wednesday 10 October 1am – Australia v Canada
Thursday 11 October 7:45am – Australia v India
Friday 12 October 1:45am – Australia v Austria
Women’s Hockey
Monday 8 October 3:30am – Australia v Zimbabwe
Tuesday 9 October 1am – Australia v Namibia
Wednesday 10 October 5:30am – Australia v Poland
Thursday 11 October 12:15am – Australia v China
Friday 12 October 5:30am – Australia v Mexico
Selected Australian Teams:
Men’s Hockey
Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW
James Collins (18), Perth, WA
Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW
Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC
Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC
Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA
Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC
Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA
Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC
Women’s Hockey
Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA
Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW
Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC
Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD
Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC
Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW
Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA
Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW
Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW
Hockey Australia media release