Namibia women recorded a famous victory in the second day of play at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games as they defeated Australia 4-3 in a late morning thriller.





Captain Kiana-Che Cormack inspired her team with two goals whilst Joane van Rooyen and Taramarie Myburgh also grabbed a couple to earn Namibia their first win in Pool B.



Elsewhere in Pool B, Poland edged Zimbabwe 2-1 in a close encounter while reigning champions China kept up their fine form as they beat Mexico 7-0.



Speaking after their second successive win, China's Ning Ma said: “Today I think our match and our performance was great. I am so excited to be here at Youth Olympic games, it is my honour to to be representing my country here and thank you Argentina for setting up such a good pitch and incredible venue. Everyone in the team is really happy and I feel good here in Buenos Aires.”



Women's Pool A is topped by hosts Argentina on goal difference. They continued their high scoring streak this evening, this time defeating Austria 6-0 to the delight of the home crowd.



The other matches in Pool A saw India make it two wins from two as they won 2-1 against Uruguay. However it was South Africa who picked up the biggest win of the day in the women's event as they defeated Vanuatu 11-0.



Afterwards, South Africa's Ammaarah Hendricks said: "We are feeling great after this match and are exited for the Youth Olympic Games. We know our next match is going to be tough. We will tweak some things and work as a team to play better."



On their experience so far she added: "The Youth Olympic Games is an amazing experience, we get to meet many different people and get to play such a high level. It is fantastic and are really enjoying it.”



In the men's competition, India continued their dominance as they beat Austria in Pool B. Four goals from Sudeep Chirmako helped them to a 9-1 win.



Bangladesh meanwhile while pushed Australia to their limits, making for an edgy end to their Pool B game as Sawon Sarower brought the score to within one goal with three minutes to go. Australia however held on to take the 4-3 victory to maintain their 100 percent record. In the other Pool B match, Canada picked up their first win as they defeated Kenya 4-3 to continue day two's excitement.



Zambia captain Joseph Mugamba was the star of the show as his two goals helped his team to a 4-3 win against Poland in Pool A. The winning goal came within three minutes of full-time through Phillimon Bwali.



