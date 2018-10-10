The Terps were 13-0 before their 3-1 loss to Penn State.



By Lila Bromberg





Defender Kelee Lepage passes the ball during Maryland field hockey’s match against Ohio State at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex on Sept. 21, 2018. (Andi Wenck/The Diamondback)



Entering Sunday’s game at Penn State, the Maryland field hockey team was undefeated, a double-overtime comeback win at Princeton the closest the team came to a loss.





The 13-game win streak ended against the Nittany Lions, who cruised to a 3-1 victory.



Faced with the unfamiliar feeling of defeat, the Terps hope to bounce back from the uncharacteristic performance and use it as motivation.



“We’re really just going to learn from this game. We can only go up from here,” midfielder Kyler Greenwalt said. “It’s a great, humbling experience, so everything that we made mistakes on we’re just going to watch in film and find ways to fix them.”



In the contest, Maryland’s offense was nowhere near the standard the team has come to expect this season.



Maryland averaged 18.15 shots per game, 11.38 shots on goal and 3.77 goals per game in its first 13 contests. The team generated 13 shots on Sunday, putting eight on goal and only one past Penn State goalkeeper Jenny Rizzo.



Maryland played well for the first 10 minutes, but after that, the Nittany Lions began pressing. From there, the Terps struggled to complete passes and communicate, two areas in which they normally excel.



And after relying on penalty corners as a primary source of offense all season, Maryland didn’t score any Sunday, tallying its only goal on a penalty stroke late in the second half.



"If we just use[d] our corners like we did against UConn, it could have been a different game,” defender Nike Lorenz said.



While Penn State’s defense certainly was a factor in the Terps’ offensive troubles, players and coaches said the team wasn’t where they should have been mentally.



"[We] really struggled with getting the normal intensity that we've been playing with,” coach Missy Meharg said. “We just were very sloppy. It started individually and was a little bit contagious.”



Meharg noted that her team looked too casual to start the game, but the loss has now shown them they can’t do that in the future.



And while players and coaches have taken away lessons from the loss, the Terps remain the No. 2 team in the country and know they will have bigger games ahead.



“I don’t think that losing one game is going to make us get down on ourselves,” Greenwalt said. “If anything, this will just fire us up even more for the rest of the season. And we’re really just going to learn from it and remember how it feels to lose."



