



STORRS, Conn. — No. 5 Princeton field hockey rolled over No. 3 UConn 5-2 at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.





It was the first time that the Tigers had won on the road against UConn since 2002. The Tigers' five goals were also the most that the Huskies have allowed since October 2013.



Ali McCarthy scored twice while Clara Roth added a goal and an assist. Hannah Davey and Maddie Bacskai also scored for Princeton. The Tigers held the Huskies to one shot in the first half and finished with a 17-8 advantage in the game. Princeton also held a 10-5 lead in corners.



Roth's outstanding weekend continued as she dribbled along right end line and blasted it into the cage seven minutes in. Sometime later, the Tigers were looking to add on to their lead off a corner, but Bacskai's attempt was blocked.



Another great scoring chance for Princeton came as Julianna Tornetta's shot hit the post, but did not get through as the clock ticked near nine minutes to go.



Davey's tally got the scoring started in the second half as she secured a rebound and whipped a shot into the cage for her second goal of the season. Connecticut quickly countered as Svea Boker scored on the next possession.



Five minutes later, Princeton executed a corner as Bacskai's try got in after Tornetta's stop from Roth's insert. The Huskies closed within one as Antonia Tiedtke riffled it in. Twenty seconds later, with the goalie closing in, McCarthy got the loose ball through and pushed it in to regain a two-goal lead.



The freshman wasted little time to add on, scoring 1:25 later. Off a rebound, she lined it into the cage for her first career multi-goal contest. UConn registered just one shot during the final 18 minutes of action.



Prior to today's game, the Tigers had not beaten the Huskies since 2012. Princeton improved to 10-3 overall as the victory pushed their winning streak to five. The Tigers finish the non-conference portion of their schedule 7-3 including six victories over ranked foes. Head coach Carla Tagliente's squad takes on Brown at Bedford Field next Saturday (Oct. 13) beginning at 12 p.m. ET.



