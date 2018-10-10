



Kiwi multi millionaire businessman Sir Owen Glenn has continued to invest in Black Sticks hockey after supporting the men’s and women’s set up towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.





Glenn’s long association with hockey, having played the game himself, has seen him support the Black Sticks players for many years and be the Patron and a Trustee of the Hockey Foundation.



Glenn, a shipping tycoon, represented New Zealand schoolboys and, according to the NZ Herald, once saved money to buy boots and a stick for hockey.



“Sir Owen’s incredibly generous support will help the Vantage Black Sticks compete successfully and sustainably on the world stage and help keep New Zealand’s best hockey talent playing longer, “said Hockey New Zealand chief executive Ian Francis.



“Both Black Sticks teams are playing in the new FIH Pro League from 2019 which will take the sport to a new level and make demands on our players like never before.



“For our players to compete in the FIH Pro League and on to the Tokyo Olympics, we needed to raise significant additional funds.



“We’re very grateful that Sir Owen has generously donated a substantial amount and I’m sure our players will be excited and appreciative to learn of this investment in them”.



Glenn said: “I am pleased that the Government through High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) and Hockey New Zealand have both agreed to match my grant over the next two years.



“This will allow the elite Black Sticks squads to have their primary focus on hockey and now have the same financial support as other leading hockey nations. I look forward to watching the men and women’s Black Sticks compete for medals at the Tokyo Olympics.”



While details of the funding arrangement will remain confidential, HPSNZ and Hockey New Zealand will match the grant, which will see the players of both women’s and men’s squads receive equal individual amounts.



The Hockey Paper